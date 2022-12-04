‘God Country’ Netflix Comic Movie Adaptation: What We Know So Far

Netflix is further expanding its ambitious slate of fantasy TV and film, and its newest entry will be a new feature film called God Country, based on the comic book series of the same name.

Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s hit Sweet Tooth, is set to direct God Country, originally announced in December 2021. He’s also co-writing the movie screenplay with one of the original comic book authors Donny Cates.

God Country will be another entry in a list of collaborations between Netflix and Legendary Entertainment, with Enola Homles and its sequel and the upcoming Gundam live-action movie.

AfterShock Media is also involved with the upcoming film adaptation with Legendary Entertainment. Jon Kramer, CEO of AfterShock, said that he’s “Excited to have Netflix on board with Legendary Entertainment and AfterShock Media on the film adaptation of ‘God Country.’”

God Country is also one of the several Image Comics getting adaptations at Netflix with others, including The Old Guard and Nocterra.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s God Country.

What’s the plot of God Country?

Netflix’s God Country is a feature film adaptation of the comic book series of the same name, which was created by Geoff Shaw, Donny Cates and Jason Wordie. Here’s the logline for the God Country comic series:

Emmet Quinlan, an old widower rattled by dementia, isn’t just a problem for his children—his violent outbursts are more than the local cops can handle. When a tornado levels his home—as well as the surrounding West Texas town—a restored Quinlan rises from the wreckage. The enchanted sword at the eye of the storm gives him more than a sound mind and body, however. He’s now the only man who can face the otherworldly creatures the sword has drawn down to the Lone Star State…

Who is cast in God Country?

As of December 2022, no cast members are known to be attached to Netflix’s God Country, but as the movie is deep in pre-production, we expect to hear casting news very soon.

What’s the production status of God Country?

Netflix’s God Country is currently in pre-production and is expected to start filming in Fall 2023. As that date is far away, it is not concrete and is still subject to change.

What’s the Netflix release date for God Country?

Netflix’s hasn’t set a release date for God Country, but considering its planned Fall 2023 production start date, we can likely expect the movie to drop on the streamer either by late 2024 or early 2025.