Guide to make eco-friendly DIY Advent houses

Advent calendars are a great way to build up to Christmas Day, but if you’re looking for something a little bit different, eco-friendly influencer Kate has a DIY craft to decorate your home and make use of items you might otherwise throw away. Kate runs the Instagram and TikTok pages @my_plastic_free_home, as well as the Natural Living Shop (@thenaturallivingshop) which sells an array of environmentally-friendly, all-natural products.

Her DIY Advent houses repurpose old cardboard boxes or product packaging to create small, festive packages which can be opened in the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

They are also a great way to get the family involved. Kate said: “This was so much fun to make last year. The children loved it.” You can use coloured pencils to decorate the front, as well as any items you have laying around. In Kate’s case, she used some old buttons to embellish the houses.

Each of the houses also needs to be secured with string, so that you can hang them somewhere in your home. Her video has been “liked” 2,512 times so far, with commenters sharing their opinions on the tiny houses.

A user posting under the name @cooneynest said: “Just adorable Kate. I’m on a mission to keep costs down with decor and recycling pieces I have.”

Another commenter named Sydney said: “Just brilliant. They take my breath away every time Kate.”

