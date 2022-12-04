Harry and Meghan’s documentary set to be ‘utterly explosive’





According to the Mirror, the Royal Family have been warned to brace themselves for what will be revealed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary. Prince William and King Charles are allegedly in crisis talks over the programme, which may air as early as next week.

The source said: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. “I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.” The one-minute trailer for the new documentary was released this week, and it features black and white photographs of Harry and Meghan playing to slow piano music. At one point in the trailer, Harry says: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors” followed up with a picture of Meghan crying in an armchair.

The next clip is a picture of members of the Royal Family, but with the focus on Kate Middleton stating sternly into the camera, suggesting the upcoming series may address rumours of the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family. The trailer ends with a shot of Meghan Markle who says to the camera: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” The source added: “A lot of people are either pro-Sussex or pro-William and Kate, but there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan. “The big question is that, whatever the revelations are, who will people side with after seeing the show. It has that feeling like the public will have to choose. READ MORE: William confident we can ‘repair and regenerate our planet’

A royal source said: “The actual working royals are as ever focused on carrying out their duties and raising the profile of people doing amazing things in our communities as the public expects them to do, not doing things got their own personal gain. “What we’ve seen in Boston and projects like the Earthshot Prize these past few days is exactly this in action.” It is currently unknown when the documentary will be released and it has not been announced officially by Netflix. However, it is speculated that it may drop next week on Thursday, December 8, but the only thing currently known is that it will be “coming soon”.