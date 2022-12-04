Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series to be critical of royals,

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix series, which will be released Thursday, is expected to be highly critical of the Royal Family and even the British public, reports said.

Before the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, The Duke of Sussex told a friend to expect the interview to be “quite shocking,” adding that “those Brits need to learn a lesson,” a senior source revealed to The Sun on Saturday.

In the interview, Harry and Markle accused the Royal family of racism and said they ignored Markle’s depression, which had pushed her to the brink of suicide while pregnant.

The Prince’s inflammatory remarks were exposed just days before the premiere of “Harry & Meghan,” which sources say will be as explosive as the Oprah interview.

Sources told Page Six that the couple will claim that they were bullied by palace officials.

“The narrative is that Harry had to be removed from his family, in which he felt neglected. Mental health features too, and discussion about Harry having therapy over the loss of his mother and his father’s relationship with Camilla,” a senior source told The Sun.

Markle is expected to make new allegations of racism against the royal family in the series, The Sun reported.

“Some of the comments made by Harry and Meghan are fiery,” the source said. “If aired, they will be absolutely explosive. The topic of racism is discussed — plus claims that some royals opposed the marriage. The whole TV project is very driven by Meghan.”

The dramatic trailer for the docu-series was released on Thursday – right in the middle of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit.

Many critics blasted the minute-long preview, which shows clips of Markle in tears, as a “victimhood fest.”

According to Netflix, the docuseries contains “Commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed.”

A source shared that Harry had to have therapy over his father’s relationship with Camilla.

Harry and Markle have been on the outs with the family since stepping down from royal duties and facing the fallout from the Oprah interview. Prince William has reportedly barely been in contact with his brother since and for a year, King Charles allegedly refused to take Harry’s phone calls.

Charles and William tried to reconcile with Harry, but were blindsided when he revealed their attempt in another interview with Markle’s friend, CBS’ Gayle King.

“Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil,” Markle said in the “Extra” interview. “It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart?”