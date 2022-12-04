Harry shows ‘more affection’ than William

Royal fans have seen Harry and Meghan watch sports together over the years, such as at the Invictus Games. The couple watched a game of volleyball at this year’s Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Body language expert Judi James analysed their body language and compared it to that of William and Kate, who watched a game of basketball last week, November 30, on their first day in Boston.

Interestingly, Judi noted that there were similarities between William and Harry when both men watched sports.

She said: “There are certain similarities between William and Harry’s body language as they watch sports that are a clear throwback from the years that they would have enjoyed both watching and participating in sports together.

“Both sit in a way to help retain their own sporting experience with slightly slumped and relaxed torsos and a similar splaying of the legs.

“This suggests confidence and power, rather than looking just like fans.”

READ MORE: Camilla ditches fashion traditions Queen Elizabeth used to follow