Harry shows ‘more affection’ than William

Royal fans have seen Harry and Meghan watch sports together over the years, such as at the Invictus Games. The couple watched a game of volleyball at this year’s Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Body language expert Judi James analysed their body language and compared it to that of William and Kate, who watched a game of basketball last week, November 30, on their first day in Boston.
Interestingly, Judi noted that there were similarities between William and Harry when both men watched sports.
She said: “There are certain similarities between William and Harry’s body language as they watch sports that are a clear throwback from the years that they would have enjoyed both watching and participating in sports together.
“Both sit in a way to help retain their own sporting experience with slightly slumped and relaxed torsos and a similar splaying of the legs.
“This suggests confidence and power, rather than looking just like fans.”
However, the brothers act differently with their respective wives as they watch their preferred sport.
Judi continued: “Harry shows the more open signs of affection, throwing an arm around Meghan’s seat to show she is still very much part of his attention.
“And when this couple do speak there is some intense and intimate eye contact to turn total attention to each other.”
Focusing on the women, Judi noted there were similarities between Meghan and Kate too.
The body language expert said: “Kate and Meghan also share some body language traits, looking more openly excited and entertained by the sport and by what is going on around them.
“They both use signals of touch and grinning to check their husbands’ enjoyment and to encourage them to share the fun, but it’s William who looks the more laid back, while Harry seems keen to mirror Meghan and produce signals of a more youthful sense of fun here.
“Meghan’s hand on Harry’s leg is a gesture of affection, and although they look generally more excited in each other’s company Kate, did use an even more intense PDA on William in Boston.
“This was placing her hand on his thigh as they watched the sport, and he did reciprocate by covering her hand with his own.”
Kate and William may have left Boston now, as their trip culminated in this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, but there were many moments for royal fans to look back on, especially as Kate showed off some stunning outfits.
To watch the basketball, the Princess re-wore her Chanel 1995 Trimmed Double-Breasted Jacket, which is a vintage piece from the 1990s that she also wore recently on a royal engagement.
Kate teamed this with her Zara Curve Jeggings in Black, which she famously wore to race William and Prince Harry at the London marathon training day in 2017.
For footwear, Kate wore her Gianvito Rossi 105 Pumps in Black Suede which cost £595 from Net-A-Porter.
The description for the Gianvito Rossi reads: “Sophisticated and elegant, these suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi are a must-have for the office. Team the timeless black hue with anything and everything.”
To accessorise, Kate wore her Laura Lombardi Portrait Necklace, similar to the one she wore to host BBC Radio 1 a few weeks ago with Prince William to champion mental health.
However, this one costs $168, or roughly £138, with the description saying: “Thick chain assembled from interlocking round and oval links, and secured with an oversized toggle clasp. Available in 14-karat gold and platinum-plated brass.”
Finally, for earrings, Kate wore another pair from the sustainable brand Shyla, but this time she opted for the Biaritz Squiggle Earrings.
