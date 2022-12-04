Head of police watchdog resigns over probe into ‘historic

Michael Lockwood, director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), revealed on Friday he was resigning with immediate effect for ­personal and domestic reasons. Last night, Home Secretary Suella Braverman confirmed why she had instructed officials to ask him to resign or be suspended.

She said: “I took immediate action upon being made aware that Mr Lockwood was the subject of a police investigation into a historic allegation, and instructed my officials to ask him to resign or face immediate ­suspension from his role. Home Office staff are working at pace with the IOPC’s Unitary Board to put in place temporary arrangements for the organisation’s leadership.”

Mr Lockwood, who was also the chairman of the Unitary Board – which sets the strategy for the IOPC – had issued a statement on the public body’s website the day before.

It said: “It is with great sadness that I have decided to resign as director general of the IOPC for personal and domestic reasons… effective from today.”

The lack of a leader will be a blow to the Home Office which is seeking to clean up police forces following a series of misogyny and other conduct scandals, particularly at the Met Police.