Hilarious Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Clip Shows Player Being Killed

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has uploaded a ridiculous clip showing a helicopter glitching through a wall and killing another player. The second installment in the Call of Duty: Warzone series has only just been released, so it’s not unheard of to come across occasional bugs. However, the one this team of two encountered was not only a very unusual one, but the timing of it was perfect considering what the duo was talking about just seconds before it happened.

The newly-released Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision’s second-generation battle royale game based on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It shares the engine as well as much of the content with Modern Warfare 2, but is free-to-play and doesn’t have a single-player campaign. In Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players enter a massive map known as Al Mazrah, on which they fight in a battle royale fashion to be the last one standing.

In the clip posted to Reddit, a two-player team has taken refuge in a multistory building in the Al Malik Airport on the southeast side of Warzone 2‘s Al Mazrah. An enemy has called a precision airstrike around the location, which is relayed to the team on the screen. As the two-player team is waiting out an enemy airstrike in a building, a helicopter comes flying through the wall. The helicopter seems to just casually clip through the wall as if it didn’t even exist, and immediately kills one of the team members.

This is definitely one of the weirder glitches seen from Warzone 2 but what makes the clip even more memorable is the discussion that took place just before. The two teammates happened to be discussing whether one can be killed through walls. The first of them says that they haven’t yet seen anyone killed through walls, while the other responds quickly that they’ve seen it happen. As soon as the player finishes the sentence, the helicopter bumps the player through the wall and kills them instantly.

This is likely a rare glitch that doesn’t happen too much, and it doesn’t break the game like some of the more severe Warzone 2 bugs. Helicopters controlled by AI don’t usually come close to buildings, so a collision like this is probably very uncommon. It did, though, confirm that players can be – at least in rare circumstances – killed through walls in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

