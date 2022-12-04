Holiday travel starts with danger and delays. Fog slows South

Dense fog descended on South Florida Wednesday morning as many South Floridians began heading to their Thanksgiving destinations, delaying flights and creating dangerous road conditions on an already strenuous day of travel.

At Miami International Airport, inbound flights experienced delays of about an hour in the morning, and airport parking garages were “reaching capacity” by the afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Airport announced that all parking garages were full Wednesday afternoon.

Air travelers are reminded to check with their carriers or flightaware.com before heading to the airport in case there are delays.

Those who took to the roads early Wednesday morning also had a slow — and hazardous — start due to the fog.

The National Weather Service Miami issued a dense fog advisory for drivers in Broward and Palm Beach counties, which had the lowest visibility, until 8 a.m. “Use caution when driving! Keep your eyes out and slow down,” the weather service said.

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Boca Raton a little before 7 a.m. Wednesday shut down all northbound lanes, according to Florida Highway Patrol. All lanes had reopened by Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred when a driver, a 29-year old man from Tamarac, failed to stay in the his lane and drifted into the shoulder, killing a 65-year old Lauderhill man who had stopped and exited a pickup truck with multiple passengers to inspect an issue with the trailer the truck was towing.

The fog had dissipated by late morning into sunshine that will last the rest of the week. A “drying trend” caused by a frontal boundary lifting northward means no thunderstorms are forecast through the weekend. Forecasters predict warm, partly cloudy weather with highs in the mid-80s.

Meanwhile, rip currents and minor coastal flooding caused by “astronomical” high tides may affect some beach-goers.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected the rest of the week as South Florida reaches the end of hurricane season on Nov. 30.