How IBM and AWS Are Driving Joint Innovation for Partners and

New SaaS offerings, consulting expertise and expanded mainframe application modernization help enrich the partner and client experience

IBM Ecosystem partners have been clear: to deliver maximum value for our joint clients, we need to work together to “be essential” to them. Put simply, “being essential” means delivering indispensable value to our partners’ businesses, and collectively solving our clients’ most complex problems. It also means we are continually improving and evolving the ways we work with partners to best support them.

The IBM and Amazon Web Services (AWS) collaboration does just that. Earlier this year, the companies announced the availability of IBM Software products as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the AWS Marketplace, making IBM solutions more accessible. As a result, clients reported better business results thanks to greater technological choice and flexibility. Partners say the collaboration makes it easier for them to grow their businesses and profitability.

Take Banco Inter (Inter), one of Brazil’s first 100% digital banks that serves more than 20 million customers, as an example. Inter was previously using an on-premise data center, but to support its growth plans, the company made a full migration to cloud computing with AWS as their partner. With the AWS and IBM collaboration, Inter now uses its existing IBM Software, including IBM MQSeries, running on AWS. The solution is central to their digital banking strategy and will support the bank’s goal to exceed customer expectations without IT infrastructure management concerns.

Knowing our relationship can help enrich the partner experience and provide value to joint clients, today IBM and AWS are launching a new set of capabilities, including access to new SaaS offerings for even more partners, consulting expertise for clients modernizing on AWS as part of their hybrid cloud approach, and expanded mainframe application modernization.

Benefits for All Ecosystem Partners

In August, IBM launched a new initiative with AWS that enabled IBM channel partners to resell IBM Software available on the AWS Marketplace. The project extended to clients access for the first time to more than 50 IBM software solutions, in addition to the use of their AWS enterprise discounts.

Today, IBM and AWS enhance that collaboration in several ways. The first is through the additions of IBM Envizi ESG Suite, IBM Planning Analytics with Watson (beta), IBM Content Services, and IBM App Connect Enterprise running aaS on AWS, which provide the performance, efficiency and user experience that clients expect from IBM and AWS. These additions offer enhanced data, planning and analytics for use across industries, and address client challenges from sustainability to financial planning. Clients can buy from participating resellers, while drawing down on their AWS enterprise committed spend. The four new IBM SaaS offerings for AWS are available today in the U.S. and IBM plans to expand availability to additional regions next year.

In addition, today we expand these offerings to independent software vendors (ISVs) who for the first time can now obtain IBM Software from the AWS Marketplace with the same benefits they have always received as IBM partners. We also plan to provide ISVs access to IBM’s recently-launched Embeddable AI products from the marketplace in coming months as part of this collaboration.

New IBM Consulting Offering and Expanded Mainframe Application Modernization Support

Our new IBM Consulting Platform Services on AWS announced at re:Invent is designed to enable better outcomes for our clients’ enterprise applications in AWS environments. By leveraging the power of AI and automation, clients can gain faster problem resolution, lower costs, higher resiliency and smarter operations. Through this offering, IBM and AWS are working together to provide clients with more AIOps and observability software options in the first half of 2023, including IBM Instana Observability, IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management and IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps. This builds on the rapidly growing partnership between IBM Consulting and AWS as they work together with clients at every stage of their migration and modernization journey.

For IBM zSystems clients, IBM and AWS are bringing the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack to the AWS Marketplace to help clients modernize applications faster and at a lower cost as part of a hybrid cloud strategy.

Meet IBM at AWS re:Invent

As one of the fastest growing GSIs for AWS, we are also excited to share that AWS has recognized IBM Consulting with two important distinctions at this year’s re:Invent: Global Innovation Partner of the Year and LatAm GSI Partner of the Year. We are proud to be essential partners to AWS, and are eager to deliver for our clients’ businesses in 2023.

We’re looking forward to hearing about how IBM and AWS can further support your journey to hybrid cloud. Interested partners attending AWS re:Invent can visit the IBM booth #3235 to learn more.

Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.