How to Build Relationships in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel Comics and video games have always had a unique history as the timeline of growth within gaming technology could be followed through Marvel titles. For example, in 2004, Spider-Man 2 helped define the character’s now staple free-roam web-swinging mechanic found in most of his titles. As a result, there are always new ways to enjoy Marvel games that utilize the best of what gaming has to offer. A great example of this can be found in the new turn-based strategy title, Marvel’s Midnight Suns.





Marvel’s Midnight Suns follows a new character known as The Hunter when they are brought back from a centuries-long slumber to combat Lilith and her demonic forces. With a team of some of Marvel’s most powerful and arcane heroes, players can build a team and use these heroes in various battles against demons, Hydra soldiers, and many more. However, mastering combat isn’t the only effort players will need to put in to get the most from the game. A great way to ensure maximum rewards and enjoyment while playing is to build friendships through various methods.

RELATED: REVIEW: Midnight Suns Is an Innovative Celebration of Marvel’s Mystical Side





How to Build Friendships With Marvel’s Greatest Heroes

When players aren’t gallivanting across the planes and facing enemies, downtime can be had at The Abbey, the secret headquarters of the Midnight Suns. Here, The Hunter can interact with heroes like Blade, Wolverine, and Captain Marvel. On a base level, interaction will boost a character’s light or dark affiliation, which affects how their abilities are used. However, further interactions could yield greater rewards. Conversation and compliments are probably the simplest way to boost friendships. Players can talk with other heroes and are given the option of what to say. Some choices can raise friendship levels while others can lower them, creating animus through sarcasm and competition. That said, conversation isn’t the only way to boost friendships.

Another foolproof way to boost friendships in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is to take particular heroes on missions. Doing so will build a better relationship with The Hunter, but may not yield speedy results. As such, hang-outs are always an option and can be used in groups or with one hero at a time, like fishing with Blade. Players could also give gifts to characters which will also yield great results. However, these interactions must always fit with the character’s personality, as bad gifts or boring hang-outs could lower friendship levels.

Sparring is also an option and allows for characters to get to know one another on a combative level. Havens are perhaps the fastest way to raise the friendship level but are also the least common. These moments can happen once with each member of the team and require a gift but provide a scene specific to each hero, depending on the location of the haven. Once completed, players can see double XP gained with friendship levels.

RELATED: Marvel’s Midnight Suns Dev Explains Why Deadpool Was Made DLC

The Benefits of Friendships in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Raising friendship levels offers massive benefits for the player and the team. For starters, the most coveted items come from maxing out friendship levels with each character. Once that’s completed, players receive Midnight Suns armor, which looks like a mix of Stark Tech and magic.

There are also individual benefits of building friendships that come with each character. Some examples include gaining passive hero abilities as well as combo abilities that can be used in fights. These combo abilities allow for more variety and stronger attacks. Raising friendship levels will also boost character stats and help gain hero ability cards. These cards will also come in handy during fights as they allow for stronger attacks to stop enemies quicker.

Team friendship levels can also be raised and yield similar but equally entertaining rewards. Increasing these numbers offers a higher number of combo abilities as well as additional items found within the gift shop. However, one of the more clever rewards comes in the form of compliments which can then be used to boost the bonds of other heroes. Ultimately, friendships allow players to continuously focus on each hero until the entire roster has been maxed out. Marvel’s Midnight Suns may be a unique take on the strategy genre, but it’s one that uses even its most unique mechanics, like friendships, to create a truly immersive experience.