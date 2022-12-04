How to Watch: Florida vs Stetson Hatters on Sunday afternoon

Florida basketball gets set to play another in-state opponent on Sunday, Dec. 4, when the Stetson Hatters travel to Gainesville to tangle with the Gators in the O’Connell Center, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Todd Golden’s squad enters the game with a 5-3 record on the heels of a 102-62 blowout victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers at home on Wednesday and looking for another. However, Stetson is not exactly chopped liver having put together a 4-2 record so far including a win over the Florida State Seminoles — a team both schools have been victorious against this season.

The Gators and Hatters have a long history of playing each other on the collegiate parquet dating back to 1921 when Stetson took the first two matchups. Since then, Florida has dominated having amassed a 51-12 overall record in the series, including its current 18-game winning streak that began in 1984.