How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ tonight (12/4/22): FREE live stream,

The next episode of “Yellowstone” is called “Watch ‘Em Ride Away.”

The fifth episode of season five of “Yellowstone” will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, on Paramount Network.

The episode synopsis is, “John tells Clara to cancel his Capitol meetings to brand cattle with the Yellowstone cowboys. Beth’s disdain for a perceived rival reaches a boiling point.”

“Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton. The drama follows the Dutton family, which “controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”