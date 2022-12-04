Hurricane Nicole snarls travel in Florida, Orlando airport

The ocean is whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicole near Anglin’s Fishing Pier on November 09, 2022 in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida.

Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel Wednesday and was set to disrupt flights on Thursday as the storm prompted at least two airports to suspend operations.

Orlando International Airport said it would suspend operations from 4 p.m. ET “until circumstances permit operations resume.” Nearly 300 scheduled flights to Orlando, more than half the schedule, were canceled on Wednesday. More than 80% of the Thursday schedule for the airport was scrubbed.

Palm Beach International Airport said later Wednesday that flights in and out of the airport were canceled.

Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines , said it would waive change fees and fare differences for Fort Lauderdale and Miami flights through Nov. 14 and Orlando flights through Nov. 16. The budget carrier said it would continue waiving change fees after that but that passengers would have to pay the difference in fare.