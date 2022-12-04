Categories
I just watched Netflix’s Wednesday — and it’s the Harry Potter


This is probably not the article anyone associated with Netflix’s Wednesday wants to see. I know that. But while I binge-watched the series in a much shorter time than I expected (more on why I thought I’d let it languish later), I came to a startling realization.

Yes, it was kinda obvious that the Wednesday series isn’t meant to be an Addams Family sequel — just a re-positioning of some characters into a format that was more in Netflix’s style. And it’s proven so successful that it beat Stranger Things season 4’s opening week numbers (opens in new tab) for minutes watched on Netflix, a solid feat considering Wednesday’s eight episodes total 392 minutes, while Stranger Things 4 part 1 (the portion that is #2 on the all-time charts, behind Squid Game) runs for 547 minutes. All three are among the best Netflix shows, but don’t make me put them in any order.



