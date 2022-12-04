Illiana Ancestors: ‘Pearl Harbor child’ tells her story

Native Hawaiian Dorinda Makanaoalani Nicholson was a young schoolgirl living with her family in Pearl Harbor close to where the USS Utah was the first ship attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.

She and her frightened family hid in the sugarcane fields expecting the Japanese to invade the island. She has been telling of her experience to a countless number of adults and school children and has written a little book, Pearl Harbor Child , telling of that event. Learn more about this special lady at https://tinyurl.com/uww9rveh.

Her website also has links to her videos and books. For example, she has published “The Pearl Harbor Visitor Guide, a Pearl Harbor Child Teacher Resource Guide, a Pearl Harbor Child Coloring Book” (accessed directly at https://tinyurl.com/3bvstxvu), and “The School the Aztec Eagles Built.” (The Aztec Eagles were a WWII Air Force Squadron.) One may also sign up to receive her blog.

White House bride shaped history

Smithsonian Magazine has published a colorfully illustrated article on Alice Roosevelt, a daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt, at https://tinyurl.com/3nxa8ndm. She “won the public’s adoration with her rebellious antics” and even had a pet snake. Did you know she was called “Princess Alice?”

Use WorldCat.org to find resources

Genealogist Amy Johnson Crow has posted a most helpful article, Using WorldCat.org to Find Countless Genealogy Resources, at https://tinyurl.com/27cvet9n. She explains how to track down resources that may be one of a kind in more than 10,000 libraries around the world. Be sure to view her video.

Christmas gift ideas for genealogists

Genealogist Megan Smolenyak has published many genealogy books, any of which would make an excellent gift for a genealogist. For example, “Hey America Your Roots are Showing” is a personal favorite.

Read Amazon’s review at https://tinyurl.com/mr2knxdm. Her Honoring Our Ancestors website, at http://tinyurl.com/4syw7nkb, has links to her other books as well as her Roundup Newsletter, videos and more. Sign up to receive her newsletter.

Certified genealogist Meryl Schumacker’a website, waybackgen.com, at https://tinyurl.com/2s3e6y7j, posts a Genealogy Gift Guide with appropriate gifts for the beginner, intermediate and advanced researcher. Please note that she advises, as I have in several previous columns, that she does NOT recommend DNA test kits.

New research tool for Canadian research

Genealogy a la carte, a “daily genealogy news blog from a Montreal, Quebec point of view,” has posted that Library and Archives Canada (LAC) has launched Census Search, a new digital search tool that will make it easier than ever to search Canada’s census records.

“The new Census Search tool is a one-stop shop to search more than 44 million census records all at once, rather than searching 17 census bases individually. It includes…records from 1825 to 1926.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2ez2ubhd.