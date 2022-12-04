Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Yellowstone just wouldn’t be the same without Kevin Costner’s performance of John Dutton.

As the patriarch of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, John is a formidable force.

With the whole show revolving around Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton, after every season fans are left hoping Kevin Costner will return.

Back in 2020, Costner left fans concerned after he said he can’t say whether he is returning to Yellowstone.

So, is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner is not leaving Yellowstone and will return as John Dutton in season 5. However, there has been no official confirmation on whether Costner will be returning for season 6, if there will be one. But, judging by his recent interviews, he has no plans to hang up his cowboy hat just yet.

Costner says that he will continue to play John Dutton “till it doesn’t feel like we’re interesting. And right now we have our foot on the gas and that feels okay to me.”

What Will Season Five Have in Store for John Dutton?

As seen in the season five trailer, John Dutton will start a new chapter as the governor of Montana. With John in a position of power, he hopes to have a better chance of protecting his land.

As Yellowstone has shown us in previous seasons, no character is truly safe. John’s journey as governor is sure to make him new enemies as well.

Between his job as governor and owning the ranch, there is no guarantee he will make it out of the season alive.

“I don’t want to die… just too much to do. In terms of this story, I don’t know where that’s gonna go… I haven’t really thought about it. I think that [show creator Taylor Sheridan]’s been writing a really high level. I’ll say when I don’t want to do it anymore,” said Costner in an interview with Extra.

Here is that fascinating interview:

Kevin Costner on Working With Taylor Sheridan

As one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Costner has starred in his fair share of movies and TV shows. As a producer and director himself, Costner knows what it takes to deliver an epic performance.

Kevin Costner at the Yellowstone Season 2 Premiere

Costner considers Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to be a wordsmith. He believes that wordsmiths have a lot of heart and a sense of humor.

“He creates worthy opponents so that there’s not one person smarter than the rest and everybody else is dumb and become conveniences to knock down. I think he’s created a nice chess game going back and forth between the people and he loves that world. I embrace the outdoors in the exact same way,” said Costner about Sheridan in an interview with Gold Derby.

Sheridan believes that Costner is “an incredible storyteller as a director, as a writer, as an actor.” These factors played an important role in Sheridan casting Costner as John Dutton.

Kevin Costner is Set to Star in an Upcoming Western

While Kevin Costner may have no plans to leave Yellowstone yet, he does have plans for a new Western. Costner is not only starring in the epic Western film Horizon, but he is also the director and co-writer.

Horizon will revolve around pre and post-Civil War expansion in America and the settlement of the American West. In addition to Costner, the movie will also star Yellowstone’s Will Patton.

Patton plays Garrett Randall on Yellowstone, a former convict and Jamie’s biological father. Horizon is currently in production and filming in Utah. There is no confirmation of when the film is set to be released.

