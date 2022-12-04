Is ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 coming out? Everything we know about the

Wednesday made a bloody splash on Netflix over Thanksgiving break, and now Netflix says it enjoyed the platform’s biggest opening week ever. With Season 1 in the books, what lies in the future for Netflix’s most sullen teen? Will we see more adventures at Nevermore Academy? Here’s everything you need to know about where we left off, and what could come next.

Is Wednesday renewed for Season 2?

It’s a bit soon to tell. Netflix is often hesitant to offer a renewal for even its biggest hits until well after release, so there may still be a while to wait until we find out if we’ll revisit Wednesday’s world. But the series isn’t canceled either, so if you’re more of an optimistic Enid than a downer Wednesday, you can focus on that fact.

What happened at the end of Wednesday Season 1?

A monster called a Hyde was responsible for all the murders in Wednesday. Netflix

Wednesday Season 1 ended with the mystery of the Hyde getting unraveled. Barista Tyler (Hunter Doohan) was revealed to be the treacherous Hyde that was on a murder spree throughout town, but don’t blame everything on him. He was being controlled by Miss Thornhill (Christina Ricci), the sister of Garrett Gates, the boy Gomez was accused of murdering back in his school days.

Wednesday defeated Miss Thornhill and the Hyde, clearing both her father’s name and her own. Unfortunately, Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and Dr. Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindhome) were collateral damage, but resurrection can’t be ruled out in a series like this.

What will happen in Wednesday Season 2’s plot?

There are several story threads showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough could tug going forward. Wednesday is currently expelled from Nevermore, but a new principal could easily amend that, which could then lead to a new mystery.

There are two obvious cases our budding detective could tackle. First, there’s the question of what’s going on with siren Bianca, her woo-woo mother Gabrielle, and “Morning Song,” a group run by a mysterious leader named Gideon. Bianca calls it a cult, and it’s hard to deny that fact. Having siren powers of persuasion certainly makes it easy to start a cult.

Could Wednesday Season 2 focus on Bianca, her mom, and a siren cult? Netflix

Maybe Season 2 will dive into the weird world of supernatural “wellness,” and Wednesday will have to save Jericho from being duped into giving up everything for this strange Gideon.

And then there’s that pesky text Wednesday received when she relented and got a phone. It looks like she’s got a stalker, which could be the lynchpin for a new season of mystery and intrigue.

When will Wednesday Season 2 come out? Is there a release date?

Knowing Netflix’s timeline and penchant for holiday weekend releases, plus the smash success numbers that came from releasing Wednesday before Thanksgiving, a conservative estimate for the Wednesday Season 2 release would be Wednesday, November 27, 2024. It’s still the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but with two years to craft a great season. That’s just an educated guess that could swing earlier or later, but currently it’s the logical option, and Wednesday is nothing if not logical.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.