Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Return Date

To say that people are excited about the return of Yellowstone would be a vast understatement. Last month, Deadline reported that the fifth season trailer earned record numbers, garnering 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its release. The trailer gave fans their first look at Montana’s newest political power player: Governor John Dutton.

“You have no friends in this building, John. You’re gonna have to bring your own.”

If you need a quick refresher on the previous season, Paramount Network uploaded a helpful 15-minute Season 4 recap (and a 49-minute series recap) that’ll get you caught up before the Season 5 premiere. When exactly does Yellowstone return with new episodes? Here’s everything you need to know.

IS YELLOWSTONE ON TONIGHT?

Nope. Unfortunately, we have to wait one more week before the series returns with new episodes.

WHEN DOES YELLOWSTONE RETURN WITH NEW EPISODES?

Yellowstone returns Sunday, November 13 with back to back episodes. The first two installments of the new season (“One Hundred Years is Nothing” and “The Sting of Wisdom”) air from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. If you can’t watch live, the episodes will also air from 10:00-12:00 a.m. ET and 12:00-2:00 a.m. for the night owls.

HOW MANY EPISODES WILL THERE BE OF YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5?

We hope you’re ready for a lot more Yellowstone! The fifth season will be the longest to date, consisting of two parts and 14 total episodes.

HOW TO WATCH YELLOWSTONE ONLINE:

Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, with Season 4 episodes also currently available on Paramount Network and with an active subscription to Philo.

If you have a valid cable login, you’ll be able to watch Yellowstone Season 5 live on the Paramount Network app and website. Paramount Network also offers a free 24-hour viewing pass for new streamers.

No cable login? You can watch new episodes of Yellowstone live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV (via the $6/month “Comedy Extra” add-on), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of the aforementioned services offer a Paramount Network live stream.

FuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 NEXT-DAY STREAMING OPTIONS:

New episodes of Yellowstone will be available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network app and website. If you have an active subscription to any of the aforementioned streaming services (fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or DIRECTV STREAM) you’ll be able to watch new episodes on demand.

Individual episodes and complete seasons of Yellowstone are also available to purchase on Amazon.

WILL YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 BE ON HULU, PEACOCK, OR PARAMOUNT+?

The new season of Yellowstone won’t be available with a traditional Hulu subscription, but you can watch live or on demand via Hulu + Live TV. While Season 5 won’t be available on Paramount+, the fifth season should eventually find its way to Peacock, with the keyword being eventually.

Yellowstone Season 5 won’t be available for next-day streaming on Peacock. For context, the fourth season of Yellowstone concluded on January 2, 2022 and all ten episodes premiered March 28, 2022 on Peacock. No official Peacock/Yellowstone Season 5 streaming info has been released, but we expect the show to follow a similar pattern, with Season 5 episodes dropping on Peacock a few months after the finale airs on Paramount Network.