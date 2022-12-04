Jeremy Pope Responded To The Oscar Buzz For His New Movie, “The

7.

As an actor who has played queer characters on screen, how important is it for you to embrace those roles? Are you ever worried about being pigeonholed by casting directors?

I was very fortunate to be a part of a show that was so groundbreaking and eye-opening for so many people. I never want to run from something I know best. That just doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel like it’s a part of why God gave me these gifts. I believe you should talk about and share what you know.

I’ve found that the more I’ve stepped into my truth in loving and supportive spaces, with creatives that respect me for my art and who I am — however you see me first, whether you see my Blackness or my queerness — I feel like all of my dreams can happen and will happen. It’s such a beautiful affirmation for little Jeremy who had moments of doubt and, for so many years, hid and felt like I didn’t want to share this piece of myself because of safety reasons or because I didn’t want to lose out on an opportunity. The only opportunity you’re really losing is the ability to be free.