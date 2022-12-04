King Charles and Diana had ‘most relaxed and happy poses’ in

The former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, invited Charles and Diana to spend a summer in Majorca, the Balearic Islands, and organised a private break for the couple in 1986. The British royals stayed at Marivent Palace, the Spanish Royal Family’s summer residence, with their children Willian and Harry.
Charles and Diana enjoyed the island so much that they returned in the summers of 1987, 1988 and 1990.
The couple spent the time aboard King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia’s yacht, Fortuna; they watched the Copa del Rey regatta and visited the island of Cabrera, also in the Balearic Islands.
They went to Majorca’s most famous beaches, such as Cala Major, and took the kids to Marineland waterpark.
While on the island, the couple spent a lot of time with Juan Carlos and Sofia’s children: Felipe, now the King of Spain, Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina.
READ MORE: Hair: The ‘only’ time you should wash your hair – expert tips
Earlier this month, King Charles met King Felipe in the Morning Room during an audience at Clarence House in London.
The photographs of the pair suggest they have a very good relationship as they can be seen joking and laughing while shaking hands.
Body language expert Judi James analysed the non-verbal communication between the two Kings and said their “relaxed and spontaneous friendship” comes from the time they spent together in Spain.
Judi claimed that “some of the most relaxed and happy poses from Diana and her two boys came from a holiday she and Charles took in Spain as guests of King Carlos and Queen Sofia”.
DON’T MISS:
She explained this is why “now we are seeing an equally relaxed-looking friendship between Charles and Juan Carlos’s son King Felipe”.
Judi continued: “The Spanish royals always seemed to behave like fond, close family to Diana, William and Harry, and there are signals of fondness in these poses.
“That start with both men adopting a regal air before they clearly break into shared laughter, with Felipe even placing a hand onto Charles’s arm to register a rather spontaneous form of friendship.
“Their mutual eye contact and their rather impish grins suggest they share the same sense of humour.
READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth had ‘unique’ jewel she only loaned to two royals
“It is more than possible that one thing that has tickled them both is the height differential, with the much younger Felipe towering over Charles,” Judi opined.
Many people may not know that the British and Spanish Royal Families are linked by blood as the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, is the great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria of England.
The two royal households have always maintained a close relationship and it is believed King Felipe VI of Spain used to affectionately call Queen Elizabeth “aunt Lillibet”.
After Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, the Princess of Wales returned to the island and stayed at the luxury hotel La Residencia.
During her solo visit to the island in November 1996, Diana flew from Heathrow and landed at Palma airport, where she took a private taxi to Deia.
Princess Diana had spent summers on the island before her marriage to Prince Charles, and many believed she was going to buy a property in Majorca after the divorce.
The fifth season of the series The Crown shows some of the most beautiful hotspots the royals visited in Majorca, including Puerto Andratx.
Source link