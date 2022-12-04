Categories
Technology

Kings’ Phillip Danault: Plucks apple on power play


Danault logged a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Danault set up an Arthur Kaliyev goal in the third period. The helper was Danault’s third in the last four games, though he’s gone minus-6 with no goals in that span. The center is at seven tallies, 12 assists, 48 shots on net, 28 hits, 26 blocked shots and 18 PIM in 27 contests. He’s been steady on the second line, though the Kings are a team capable of getting scoring from all four lines at any given time.

More News



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.