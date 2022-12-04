Lajovic Wins Maspalomas Challenger – Tennis TourTalk

MASPALOMAS/STARNBERG, December 4, 2022

Dusan Lajovic has captured his first title since 2019 by lifting the trophy of the inaugural eó Hotels Maspalomas Challenger. The top seed of the €45,730 ATP Challenger Tour clay-court tournament hosted by the Conde Jackson Tennis Club Maspalomas in Gran Canaria defeated Steven Diez of Canada 6-1, 6-4 in Sunday’s singles final.

Lajovic was in total control of the encounter, winning 79 per cent of his first-service points. The World No. 103 converted three of his six break-point chances to seal victory in one hour and 26 minutes.

“It has not been an easy week. Today was also difficult. But I was able to find the solidity and gave my best,” said Lajovic and thanked the organisers. “It’s not easy to organise tournaments like this nowadays. Our stay here in Maspalomas has been fantastic and we hope to come back soon.”

By hoisting his seventh ATP Challenger career trophy, his first title win since his maiden triumph on the ATP Tour at the Croatia Open in Umag in July 2019, Lajovic pocketed €6,190 in prize money as well as 80 ATP Ranking points.

Diez, who was bidding for his second Challenger crown following his maiden triumph in Burnie, Australia three years ago, said: “It wasn’t my best day and Dusan was better than me from start to finish. It was a pleasant stary here. We are very happy. Gran Canaria is a paradise, where you can do everything.”

The 31-year-old Toronto native earned €3,650 in prize money as well as 50 ATP Ranking points.

The promoter and manager of the Conde Jackson Tennis Club Maspalomas, Dominic Conde, was pleased: “We are very happy to have achieved this. It was a huge challenge. The requirements of the ATP are very demanding and of course we will fight to organize a second edition for sure.”

Tournament director, Oti Santana, added: “I think that the effort we have made has been rewarded. We have had a magnificent atmosphere, a very good level of tennis and all the players are very satisfied.”