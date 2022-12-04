Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:08 a.m.:

12:02 a.m.: A ship with Ukrainian wheat destined for Ethiopia arrived in port on Saturday, the first vessel to sail as part of a push to send food to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to Reuters.

Last Saturday, Ukraine and allied nations launched an initiative to export $150 million worth of grain to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, and Yemen.

“We ship food. We ship hope,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet accompanying a short clip of a vessel carrying 25,000 metric tons of wheat for Ethiopia that he said had arrived in the port of Doraleh, in neighboring Djibouti.

Zelenskyy said on Friday that by early next year, a total of around 60 ships would have delivered cargoes.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.