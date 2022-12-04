Lillehammer (NOR): Double victory for Norway on home soil





Gyda Westvold Hansen is also the winner of the second Individual event in Lillehammer (NOR) today. The Norwegian was already in the lead after the Ski Jumping competition on the HS98 this morning. Yesterday’s winner jumped the furthest distance of the day with 98 meters (132.0 pts) in the morning and took the lead. Therefore, she started the race first, with a 57 second lead over Italian Annika Sieff (94.5 m, 117.8 pts) on rank two.

Lisa Hirner from Austria reached 95.5 meters (117.4 pts), 58 seconds behind the leader from Norway. While the first place was foreseeable early on due to the large lead, with Hansen was able to steadily increase her lead, the fight for the remaining podium places was much more exciting. Hirner and Sieff, who were already 1:09 minutes behind the Norwegian after 2.5 km, mostly competed in the race together. Meanwhile, the strong skier Ida Marie Hagen came flying up from behind and after 3.4 km was only 15 seconds behind the two pursuers. While Sieff couldn’t keep up with the high speed on the last lap, Hagen launched an attack at the entrance to the stadium and passed the Austrian. At this point, yesterday’s second, Nathalie Armbruster, was also on a promising fourth place right behind. While Hagen (+1:21.6) finished second behind Hansen, Hirner and Armbruster fought an exciting head-to-head race that resulted in a photo finish. This was in favor of the Austrian, who secured third place, 1:22.5 minutes behind. With her second win in the second race of the season, Westvold Hansen defended her lead in the Overall ranking and keeps the yellow bib. Result: Ind. Women HS98/5km SJ – 3.12.22 Lillehammer

Overall Result: Ind. Women HS98/5km – 3.12.22 Lillehammer









