Looters target Kyiv Banksy by lifting mural from battered

The artwork of British artist Banksy was cut out from a wall in the town of Gostomel, near Kyiv, in an attempt to steal it, by eight people.

The artwork showed a woman wearing a gas mask and holding a fire extinguisher.

“A group of people tried to steal a Banksy mural. They cut out the work from the wall of a house destroyed by the Russians,” Kyiv governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a post on Telegram.

He added: “Several people were detained on the spot.

“The image is in good condition and in the hands of the authorities.”

Kyiv police chief Andriy Nebitov said “eight people had been identified”.

He added that “all were aged between 27 and 60 years old. They are residents of Kyiv and Cherkasy”, southeast of the capital.

