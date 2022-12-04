M. Basketball Falls to Virginia, 62-57, In First ACC Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Fla. – Kihei Clark scored a game-high 18 points on four made field goals and nine free throws to lead No. 3 Virginia to a 62-57 victory over Florida State in the first ACC conference game of the season for both teams. Jayden Gardner contributed 10 points and seven rebounds to Virginia’s seventh win of the season. The Cavaliers now hold a 7-0 undefeated record.

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland earned his third career double double with 11 points and a career-high tying 10 rebounds as the Seminoles nearly knocked off the No. 3 ranked Cavaliers on their home court for the second consecutive season.

The Seminoles trailed by 12 (49-37) with 5:36 to play and outscored the Cavaliers by a 20-13 margin to close the game. The Seminoles were within three as they made it a one-possession game when Caleb Mills completed a three-point play with seven seconds remaining. The Cavaliers increased their lead to five (62-57z) on two free throws by Reese Beekman with six seconds left to play.

Florida State’s Tom House was slightly off the mark on a last second 3-point shot and Virginia held on for the victory.

Florida State scored 15 points compared to Virginia’s 11 points to close the game, a total which included seven made free throws in the final minute of the game.

Darin Green Jr. led the Seminoles with 17 points off of six made field goals and three made 3-point field goals.

Florida State enjoyed a tremendous first half against the Cavaliers, taking a 22-21 lead into the intermission. The Seminoles held a four point lead against the Cavaliers with one minute remaining, the biggest lead of the first half, after going on an 8-0 scoring run over a late three minute span.

Although Virginia outscored the Seminoles 41-35 in the second half, Virginia held a 12-point lead over the Seminoles with four minutes remaining (51-39).

From the field, Florida State had a .328 shooting percentage (21-64) and shot six-18 (.333) from beyond the arc. The Seminoles continued their precision in free throws, shooting nine-for-nine from the charity stripe. In the last two games, Florida State has a .909 shooting percentage (20-22) from the line.

The Seminoles scored 24 points in the paint and 18 points from the bench, securing 14 fast break points against Virginia. Florida State scored 16 points off of rebounds and 12 points off of 12 Virginia turnovers.

Florida State returns to the Donald L. Tucker Center for two back-to-back home games on Saturday, December 10th to face off against Louisville with tip off at 1 pm. The game will be televised on ACCN.