Meghan’s ‘communicative eye expression’ trick that Kate does not

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan was an actress, most famously playing paralegal Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits.

Judi explained: “Meghan’s years as an actress will have helped develop this eye communication trait as she will have been used to picking out the cameras and very relaxed at ‘speaking’ straight into them.”

Kate, on the other hand, did a stint working at the Middleton family business Party Pieces, and was also an accessories buyer for Jigsaw, neither of which set her up for learning to talk to the camera.

“Actors and models are trained to see the camera as a person and to respond accordingly, whereas royals tend to see the cameras as something that follows their every move to log their lives rather than joining it.”