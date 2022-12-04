MetaStudio, the DAO metaverse for content creators launches first

The DAO metaverse for content creators launches NFT collection Founders

Why it’s a must to own one of the Platinum, Gold, or Silver NFT from MetaStudio’s first NFT collection, Founders?

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The first business metaverse for content creators, MetaStudio, launches Founders, the first NFT collection with 100% recovery on purchase cost and utility.

Founders is the first NFT collection by MetaStudio, the DAO metaverse for content creators. The MetaStudio team prepared 1000 manually illustrated NFT’s, for you to receive real benefits and utility within their upcoming metaverse platform (and some extra surprises). But what benefits will you receive when you buy an NFT in this collection?

Besides the unique chance to set your name as the early adopter and supporter of the first decentralized platform for content creators, each creators’ NFT in this collection brings amazing benefits, 100% recovery on purchase cost in $METAS tokens at the listing value and a chance to significantly make a profit on the secondary market above the current minting price. This collection for early supporters will be divided into 3 categories:

Silver – 900 NFT’s #0101 to #1000

First and very important, you will recover your initial NFT purchase in the token of content creators. You will receive 2,000 $METAS worth, 100 USD at listing value, and all these other benefits:

1. The silver level in the metaverse for content creators, the MetaStudio Metaverse (other users will need at least 100,000 $METAS traded on the platform to reach the Silver level and badge);

2. 1h of special training and workshops to help you make more money as a content creator;

3. 1 Ticket Full Access to Crypto Expo Europe in March 2023 – www.cryptoexpoeurope.com;

4. exclusive access to premium airdrops tokens & NFT’s from selected partners.

Gold – 90 NFT’s #0011 to #0100

Same as Silver, you will recover your initial NFT purchase in the token of content creators. You will receive 20,000 $METAS worth, 1000 USD at listing value, and all these other benefits:

1. The Gold level on the The silver level in the metaverse for content creators, the MetaStudio Metaverse (other users will need at least 1,000,000 $METAS traded on the platform to reach the Gold level and badge);

2. 10h of special training and workshops to help you increase your income as a content creator in the metaverse;

3. 1 VIP Ticket to Crypto Expo Europe in March 2023 – www.cryptoexpoeurope.com;

4. exclusive access to premium airdrops tokens & NFT’s from selected partners – 3-5 times more than Silver.

Platinum – 10 NFT’s #0001 to #0010

Of course, you will recover your initial NFT purchase in the token of content creators. You will receive 200,000 $METAS worth 10,000 USD at listing value, and all these other benefits:

1. The Platinum level in the metaverse for content creators, the MetaStudio Metaverse (other users will need at least 1,000,000 $METAS traded on the platform to reach the Platinum level and badge);

2. 10 h of special training and workshops with top tips to improve your income as a content creator in the metaverse and a 1:1 meeting with the MetaStudio founders!

3. 1 VIP Ticket to Crypto Expo Europe in March 2023 + 1 Ticket to the Crypto Expo Europe Gala Awards (all inclusive) + 1 Double Room at the Radisson

4. Bucharest 5 stars Hotel for the duration of the conference www.cryptoexpoeurope.com;

5. exclusive access to premium airdrops tokens & NFT’s from selected partners – 10 times more than Silver.

Part of their announced partnership with NFTuLoan, all “Founders” NFT holders can use them as a guarantee to borrow liquidity at the acquisition value.

All funds collected in this sale will be used 100% to complete the development of MetaStudio DAO Metaverse for Content Creators, no allocation to any other expenses, team or advisors!

Metaverse for Content Creators – MetaStudio: Decentralised Platform for Content Creators