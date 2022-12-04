Michael Bay’s Transformers Films Forever Changed an Iconic Female

The live-action Transformers movies have had a contentious relationship with fans. Many disparaged how the increasingly dreadful film series handled the robots in disguise, with fan-favorite Transformers being rendered unrecognizable in terms of their designs and characterizations. Nevertheless, one female Autobot was forever changed thanks to an appearance that initially failed to take place.





Arcee is easily the most popular female Transformer, having been a big part of the franchise since the release of the original 1986 animated film. However, Michael Bay’s Transformers movies heavily changed her alternate mode, resulting in a transformation that’s stuck with her since. Here’s how motorcycles replaced cars as Arcee’s vehicle mode and how it’s all thanks to Bay’s movies.

Michael Bay’s Transformers Movies Reimagined Arcee as a Motorcycle

In the planning stages for the first live-action Transformers film in 2007, Arcee was going to be one of the Autobots. This idea was nixed, however, with the idea of female Transformers apparently being too strange a concept to explain in the first movie. Despite not appearing in the final film, Arcee did have extensive concept art that even became an action figure in the film’s toy line. Though this design had a fuchsia color scheme that evoked the original character, her alternate mode’s general look was different.

Instead of the classic Cybertronian car mode that she sported in Generation 1, this version of Arcee turned into a motorcycle (a Buell Firebolt, to be exact). A motorcycle alternate mode was also used when Arcee was officially introduced in the second film, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. But to be fair, a version of Arcee that turned into a bike debuted in the series Transformers: Energon. In Transformers: Superlink, the original Japanese version of the series, she was known as Ariel, however. But the first two Bay-directed movies wouldn’t be the only place an “official” version of the character would transform on two wheels.

Arcee Has Almost Exclusively Been a Motorcycle Since the Michael Bay Movies

With only a few exceptions, the motorcycle form has been the go-to alternate mode for Arcee since it was introduced. These exceptions were Transformers: Animated, Transformers: Cyberverse and the Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy, which all had designs closer to Generation 1. That’s why, in the case of the latter, kid appeal character Bumblebee even took on his iconic Volkswagen Beetle form. Nevertheless, the best version of Arcee disregarded the G1 car entirely for the bike form.

Transformers: Prime had a take on Arcee that was the most well-received by fans, with the weary warrior being far more than just the “girl” of the group. Perhaps to that end, her usual pink color scheme was done away with in favor of blue. That ironically tied her back to the cinematic version of the character, who had a blue repaint of her Transformers: Energon figure released before the one based on the Firebolt concept art. Prime Arcee turned into a motorcycle, and the portrayal of the character there made the mode more synonymous than the car form, which makes sense given that G1 Arcee’s turned into a made-up Cybertronian vehicle. Prime Arcee has also continued to have several toys released, with the new Transformers: Legacy toy line being her latest home.

Strangely enough, despite her robot mode resembling G1, Arcee’s Cybertronian form in the movie Bumblebee had her turning into a Cybertronian motorcycle. That just proves how, even when clinging to the original design, the more modern take on Arcee is here to stay. That’s especially the case given that she’ll also turn into a bike in the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Thus, while G1 may reign supreme and Bayformers remains controversial, the films have undoubtedly made an impact on the franchise’s main female face.