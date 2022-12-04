Most anticipated Apple products that are likely to launch in 2023

Apple has had quite a jam-packed year in 2022. The company launched the affordable iPhone SE 3rd Gen, introduced a new MacBook Air with M2 chip and MagSafe charging, and even launched the iPhone 14 Pro series with features like Dynamic Island, 48MP primary camera, and always-on display technology.

As the company is done with all the hardware announcements of 2022, the company is currently working on a new set of products, and it is likely to launch at least six new products in 2023 besides iPhones and iPads.

Here are some of the most anticipated products that Apple is likely to announce next year.

The upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be powered by the Apple Silicon M2.

15-inch MacBook Air

The current MacBook Air with the M2 is the most capable thin-and-light mainstream notebook the company has ever made. According to speculations, the company is likely to announce a 15-inch variant of the same in 2023.

The upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be powered by the M2 chipset with a similar design as the current MacBook Air. To further improve the performance, the bigger MacBook Air might even offer an active cooling system.

Apple Reality Pro VR headset could launch in January 2023.

Reality Pro VR headset

Apple is likely to announce its first “Reality Pro” VR headset, which is likely to be the most capable standalone virtual reality headset in the world. This could arrive as early as January 2023 and is said to be packed with features to compete against the likes of Meta Quest Pro.

This could be the most powerful Mac with Apple Silicon.

Mac Pro with Apple Silicon

The Mac Pro is the only product Apple needs to transition from Intel to the Apple Silicon platform. Apple is said to launch Mac Pro with Apple Silicon M2 Extreme, which is said to offer a 40-core CPU, 128-core GPU and up to 256GB of unified memory, making it the most powerful Mac that Apple has ever made.

Next iMac is said to be based on the Apple Silicon M3 processor

M3-powered iMac

Apple is likely to skip the M2-powered iMac and is expected to introduce an Apple Silicon M3-powered iMac all-in-one desktop computer. While there is no exact information on the design and aesthetics, it is likely to look similar to the current M1-iMac and is likely to be available in multiple colour variants.

A new HomePod with a large touchscreen display and FaceTime support is likely to launch in 2023.

HomePod with a screen and Apple TV support

Apple’s upcoming HomePod could be inspired by an Amazon Echo Show. It is likely to feature a large display with touch input and it is also said to have a web camera to enable features like FaceTime. On top of that, the next-generation HomePod might also offer an HDMI output with Apple TV-like connectivity.

This makes the upcoming HomePod a multi-function product, which will allow users to stream movies, and shows, and even play games with an Apple Arcade subscription. With all these features, this could cost a lot more than the current HomePod.

Next-generation Apple HomePod could offer better audio output.

Next-generation HomePod

Along with a HomePod with a display, Apple is also said to launch a regular HomePod, which will be similar to the recently discontinued HomePod with better audio capabilities. According to Mark Gurman, the new HomePod will be powered by the S8 chip and is likely to go official in the first quarter of 2023.