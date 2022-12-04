Most frequently asked questions about EVs – including car washes

As the number of electric cars increases on British roads, it’s only natural that potential owners wish to know as much about EVs as possible. With that in mind, UK car leasing experts, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, have looked at and answered the most frequently asked EV questions.

Are drivers allowed to take an electric car through a car wash?

Electric vehicles are perfectly safe to take to a car wash. Just like regular petrol or diesel vehicles, electric cars have to go through a ‘soak test’.

This is where vehicles are tested and subjected to near-flood water levels to check for possible leaks, which is carried out to ensure the car is safe.

Are electric cars safe?

Yes, all-electric cars are built to meet the same strict design and manufacturing regulations as any conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.

