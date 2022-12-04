Nadal makes ‘foreigner’ comment after concluding tennis tour in

The pair visited Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia before concluding the tour in Mexico. After defeating the Norwegian 7-6, 6-4 at the Plaza de Toros in the last match of their tour, the 36-year-old commented on the welcome he receives each time he visits.

“When I’m in Mexico I don’t feel like a stranger, I don’t feel like a foreigner, in the end when you’re in a country where we speak the same language and there are more things that unite us, when I arrive here I feel at home,” he said. “The reception of the people I feel is spectacular. It is a country where people know how to have fun, a happy country.

“And well, in all the places I have been in the country in Cozumel, Tulum, Playa Mujeres, and Acapulco, I have always been happy. I have always taken good memories of the places, but also of the people, of the food, of everything, and that always encourages me to come back.”

JUST IN: Emma Raducanu enjoys break from tennis woes by watching Tyson Fury beat Derek Chisora