Netflix Added 67 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your end-of-the-week recap of everything new on Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. We’ll be recapping all the new movies, new series, and what’s trending in the top 10s.
It’s been a very busy week of new releases in the United States, thanks to the fact we’ve crossed into a new month. On December 1st alone, we saw 33 new releases.
Best New Releases on Netflix This Weekend
Bullet Train (2022)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
Director: David Leitch
Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Writer: Zak Olkewicz, Kôtarô Isaka
Runtime: 127 min / 2h 7m
Coming to Netflix via the big Sony first window deal is the summer blockbuster Bullet Train.
The Brad Pitt thriller is about multiple assassins facing off on a speeding bullet train throughout Tokyo.
As we’ve written before, once you’ve wrapped Bullet Train, you can get excited for a Netflix adaptation of a Kôtarô Isaka book coming up in the form of Seesaw Monster.
Bullet Train will now remain on Netflix US for 18 months before heading off to Hulu. We should note that you need to be on a premium tier of Netflix to watch this new movie.
The Best of Me (2014)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Romance
Director: Michael Hoffman
Cast: James Marsden, Michelle Monaghan, Luke Bracey
Writer: Nicholas Sparks, Will Fetters, J. Mills Goodloe
Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m
Hitting Netflix over the weekend unexpectedly is the 2014 movie The Best of Me. Sadly, critics weren’t impressed with the movie when it released in theaters 8 years ago but audiences have been far kinder.
Here’s what you can expect from the romance flick:
“Sparks fly between former high school flames when they return home for a funeral, but painful memories may keep them from having a future together.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for Week Ending December 4th, 2022
48 New Movies Added This Week
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- A Man of Action (2022) Netflix Original
- Aakasam (2013)
- Air Force One (1997)
- Bullet Train (2022)
- Burnt (2015)
- Cake (2014)
- Chhota Bheem aur Malongh ka Raaz (2021)
- Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (2021)
- Christmas Full of Grace (2022) Netflix Original
- Coach Carter (2005)
- Farha (2021)
- Frances Ha (2012)
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)
- Kicking and Screaming (1995)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original
- LEGO Friends: Holiday Special (2021)
- Love Today (2022)
- Monster House (2006)
- My Girl (1991)
- My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original
- Nazar Andaaz (2022)
- New in Town (2009)
- Peppermint (2018)
- Qala (2022) Netflix Original
- Scream 4 (2011)
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original
- Semi-Soet (2012)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)
- Solace (2015)
- Spilt Gravy on Rice (2015)
- Take Your Pills: Xanax (2022) Netflix Original
- The Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) Netflix Original
- The Best of Me (2014)
- The Happytime Murders (2018)
- The Magic Roundabout (2006)
- The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- Troll (2022) Netflix Original
- Troy (2004)
- Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)
- U Turn (2021)
- Veer Bahadur Bheem (2022)
- Veve (2014)
- War (2007)
- Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original
- “Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original
19 New TV Series Added This Week
- Bad And Crazy (Season 1)
- Basketball Wives (2 Seasons)
- Big Brother (Seasons 1-2)
- Birthcare Center (Season 1)
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)
- Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 1)
- Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Kid-E-Cats (Season 2)
- Meekah (Season 1 – 28 Episodes)
- My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Snack VS. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)
- The Creature Cases (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Magic School Bus (Season 1)
- Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1)
21 Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
Unlike internationally, where The Swimmers took home the most points in the top 10s, The Noel Diary continued its streak in the United States, taking home 72 points.
- The Noel Diary (72 points)
- Slumberland (48 points)
- The Swimmers (39 points)
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (39 points)
- Where the Crawdads Sing (37 points)
- My Name Is Vendetta (33 points)
- Troll (30 points)
- Southpaw (25 points)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (16 points)
- The Bad Guys (15 points)
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (14 points)
- Lesson Plan (12 points)
- Sniper: Rogue Mission (11 points)
- Take Your Pills: Xanax (11 points)
- Bullet Train (9 points)
- Warriors of Future (9 points)
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (7 points)
- Le Patient (6 points)
- Falling for Christmas (5 points)
- The Wonder (1 point)
- Christmas Full of Grace (1 point)
16 Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
Duplicating its success worldwide, Wednesday took home the maximum number of points on Netflix in the United States, with Dead to Me still outperforming other regions in the US.
- Wednesday (80 points)
- Dead to Me (56 points)
- 1899 (55 points)
- Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (45 points)
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (43 points)
- Love Island (40 points)
- The Crown (36 points)
- Manifest (20 points)
- Firefly Lane (18 points)
- Blood & Water (12 points)
- Snack vs Chef (11 points)
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (9 points)
- My Unorthodox Life (6 points)
- Our Universe (4 points)
- Little Angel (3 points)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2 points)
Missed any of the new releases from last week? See all 34 of them here and if you want to look ahead, take a peek at what’s still to come throughout the remainder of December 2022 here.
