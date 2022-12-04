Netflix Added 67 New Movies and Shows This Week

Welcome to your end-of-the-week recap of everything new on Netflix in the United States over the past 7 days. We’ll be recapping all the new movies, new series, and what’s trending in the top 10s.

It’s been a very busy week of new releases in the United States, thanks to the fact we’ve crossed into a new month. On December 1st alone, we saw 33 new releases.

Best New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

Bullet Train (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Writer: Zak Olkewicz, Kôtarô Isaka

Runtime: 127 min / 2h 7m

Coming to Netflix via the big Sony first window deal is the summer blockbuster Bullet Train.

The Brad Pitt thriller is about multiple assassins facing off on a speeding bullet train throughout Tokyo.

As we’ve written before, once you’ve wrapped Bullet Train, you can get excited for a Netflix adaptation of a Kôtarô Isaka book coming up in the form of Seesaw Monster.

Bullet Train will now remain on Netflix US for 18 months before heading off to Hulu. We should note that you need to be on a premium tier of Netflix to watch this new movie.

The Best of Me (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Michael Hoffman

Cast: James Marsden, Michelle Monaghan, Luke Bracey

Writer: Nicholas Sparks, Will Fetters, J. Mills Goodloe

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

Hitting Netflix over the weekend unexpectedly is the 2014 movie The Best of Me. Sadly, critics weren’t impressed with the movie when it released in theaters 8 years ago but audiences have been far kinder.

Here’s what you can expect from the romance flick:

“Sparks fly between former high school flames when they return home for a funeral, but painful memories may keep them from having a future together.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for Week Ending December 4th, 2022

48 New Movies Added This Week

21 Jump Street (2012)

A Man of Action (2022) Netflix Original

Aakasam (2013)

Air Force One (1997)

Bullet Train (2022)

Burnt (2015)

Cake (2014)

Chhota Bheem aur Malongh ka Raaz (2021)

Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (2021)

Christmas Full of Grace (2022) Netflix Original

Coach Carter (2005)

Farha (2021)

Frances Ha (2012)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special (2021)

Love Today (2022)

Monster House (2006)

My Girl (1991)

My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original

Nazar Andaaz (2022)

New in Town (2009)

Peppermint (2018)

Qala (2022) Netflix Original

Scream 4 (2011)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original

Semi-Soet (2012)

Shutter Island (2010)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Solace (2015)

Spilt Gravy on Rice (2015)

Take Your Pills: Xanax (2022) Netflix Original

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) Netflix Original

The Best of Me (2014)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Magic Roundabout (2006)

The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Troll (2022) Netflix Original

Troy (2004)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

U Turn (2021)

Veer Bahadur Bheem (2022)

Veve (2014)

War (2007)

Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original

“Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original

19 New TV Series Added This Week

Bad And Crazy (Season 1)

Basketball Wives (2 Seasons)

Big Brother (Seasons 1-2)

Birthcare Center (Season 1)

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 1)

Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kid-E-Cats (Season 2)

Meekah (Season 1 – 28 Episodes)

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) Netflix Original

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Season 1) Netflix Original

Snack VS. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

The Creature Cases (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus (Season 1)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1)

21 Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Unlike internationally, where The Swimmers took home the most points in the top 10s, The Noel Diary continued its streak in the United States, taking home 72 points.

The Noel Diary (72 points) Slumberland (48 points) The Swimmers (39 points) Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (39 points) Where the Crawdads Sing (37 points) My Name Is Vendetta (33 points) Troll (30 points) Southpaw (25 points) Lady Chatterley’s Lover (16 points) The Bad Guys (15 points) Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (14 points) Lesson Plan (12 points) Sniper: Rogue Mission (11 points) Take Your Pills: Xanax (11 points) Bullet Train (9 points) Warriors of Future (9 points) Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (7 points) Le Patient (6 points) Falling for Christmas (5 points) The Wonder (1 point) Christmas Full of Grace (1 point)

16 Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Duplicating its success worldwide, Wednesday took home the maximum number of points on Netflix in the United States, with Dead to Me still outperforming other regions in the US.

Wednesday (80 points) Dead to Me (56 points) 1899 (55 points) Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (45 points) Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (43 points) Love Island (40 points) The Crown (36 points) Manifest (20 points) Firefly Lane (18 points) Blood & Water (12 points) Snack vs Chef (11 points) Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (9 points) My Unorthodox Life (6 points) Our Universe (4 points) Little Angel (3 points) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (2 points)

Missed any of the new releases from last week? See all 34 of them here and if you want to look ahead, take a peek at what’s still to come throughout the remainder of December 2022 here.