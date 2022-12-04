Netflix Christmas movies 2022: 25 festive films to enjoy this

Christmas is just around the corner and Netflix has countless festive films for you to enjoy this season.

Whether it’s romance or animation that you’re after, Netflix has got plenty on offer.

To get into the festive spirit with Netflix, you can subscribe now for $6.99/£4.99 per month.

Even better, if you download the Netflix app, you will be able to watch all your festive favorites on the go.

Newsweek has a list of over 20 films you will not want to miss on Netflix this Christmas.

What Are Some Good Christmas Movies To Watch on Netflix?

Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan has made her return to movies in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas.

The romantic drama follows Lohan’s character, Sierra, a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia following a dreadful skiing accident.

Things improve for Sierra when she finds herself in the care of a handsome, caring lodge worker and his daughter in the run-up to Christmas.

Starring alongside Lohan in Falling For Christmas are Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity.

Lohan also recorded the song “Jingle Bell Rock” alongside Ali Tomineek for Falling For Christmas.

The Noel Diary

This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Station 19′s Barrett Doss lead the cast of Netflix’s The Noel Diary, directed by Charles Shyer.

The official synopsis for the wholesome Christmas movie teases: “When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss), an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a totally unexpected future.”

Christmas With You

Lucifer’s Aimee Garcia and 24‘s Freddie Prinze Jr star in Christmas With You on Netflix, joined by Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams, Gabriel Sloyer and Lawrence J. Hughes.

The music-infused movie follows burnt-out popstar Angelina who travels to New York to make a young fan’s Christmas wish come true.

However, on the way, she manages to find the spirit to revitalize her career while also giving herself a shot at true love.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix features a star-studded voice cast you will not want to miss, including Luke Evans as Scrooge, Olivia Colman as Past, Jessie Buckley as Isabel, Johnny Flynn as Bob, James Cosmo as Mr. Fezziwig and Jonathan Pryce as Jacob.

Charles Dickens‘s timeless classic is reborn in the Netflix animated, musical adaptation and sees Scrooge make it through one more Christmas Eve.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol features re-imagined songs from two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse, OBE, with a score from Jeremy Holland-Smith.

Ahead of the movie’s release, director Stephen Donnelly said: “It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know ‘A Christmas Carol’ all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before.

“There are more than enough psychedelic, time-traveling, and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale.

“I can’t wait to share this new version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

The Princess Switch Trilogy

You can watch High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens not once, not twice, but three times this Christmas on Netflix.

Hudgens stars in The Princess Switch, which so far has three installments to its name.

In the first movie, Hudgens stars as a baker named Stacy De Novo and a princess, Lady Margaret Delacourt.

In the sequels, titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again and Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Hudgens reprises the role of Stacy and Margaret Delacourt and Lady Fiona Pembroke.

Single All The Way

Single All The Way is a hilarious comedy-drama that will leave you smiling all through Christmas.

The movie is also Netflix’s first gay-romance movie, following the love story of two men as well as the usual Christmas movie tropes, family drama, love, laughter, and chaos.

Stars include Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Urie, Luke Macfarlane, Jennifer Robertson, and Dan Finnerty.

Holidate

Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and Kristin Chenoweth star in the romantic comedy Holidate on Netflix.

The movie sees two complete strangers agree to be one another’s platonic plus-ones for the entire year. However, as these things usually go, sparks begin to fly.

A Castle For Christmas

A Castle For Christmas will have you dreaming of heading somewhere pretty cold to celebrate the holidays.

The movie stars Brooke Shields as Sophie Brown, a novelist who heads to Scotland for Christmas, where she visits the grounds of a castle once maintained by her grandfather.

As predicted, there is a handsome but miserable Duke who now runs the castle, who happens to catch Sophie’s eye.

Bad Moms and A Bad Moms Christmas

In 2016, Bad Moms landed in cinemas and had women (and men) across the world laughing at the stresses of modern parenthood.

In 2017, Bad Mom’s sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas was released which saw Amy (Mila Kunis), Carla (Kathryn Hahn), and Kiki (Kristen Bell) reunite to spend the festive period together.

As if Christmas was not stressful enough, the arrival of their own mothers, played by Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, and Christine Baranski, throws a big spanner in the works.

