New week, ‘new stage’

Hello and welcome to the working week.

After a period of unrest, change and mourning in China, vice-premier and Covid-19 tsar Sun Chunlan said the fight against the virus had entered a “new stage”. The potential unlocking, albeit gradual, of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy is likely to be in the headlines, as will the ensuing inflationary pressures. State institutions and businesses will continue to face the delicate task of paying respects to the late president Jiang Zemin without offending the incumbent, Xi Jinping.

Now that electricity has been restored to some parts of Ukraine the struggle to increase ammunition production in the west is in focus. Industrial capacity and the interrupted global supply chain will be high on the agenda for ministers of defence at the annual European Intervention Initiative (EI2) in Oslo and the annual European Defence Agency conference in Brussels. This week may also see Russia’s president Vladimir Putin respond to US counterpart Joe Biden, who said he was open to talk about ending the conflict.

Nationwide’s plummeting house price index continues to damp Christmas spirits in the UK. Will Wednesday’s Halifax house price index figures tell the same story? News of record food inflation certainly has us braced for the upcoming BRC November retail sales figures and is likely to play a big role in the AGM discussions of Associated British Foods.

It will be a week of sports across the world. NBA season is now well under way in the US and the men’s football World Cup in Qatar will reach the quarter-final stage. The Pakistan-England Test series takes place, and the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final starts in Italy on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Nobel Prizes will be awarded at a ceremony in Oslo on Saturday.

Economic data

Highlights this week include the November Halifax House Price Index and Purchasing Managers’ Index reports for the UK, Russia and EU. Also look out for EU retail sales, Germany’s factory orders and industrial production, EU third-quarter gross domestic product and British Retail Consortium sales, plus trade balance figures from the US.

Companies

It’s slim pickings for results this week, but Costco Wholesale is expected to rise owing to resilient demand for fresh food, groceries and fuel, despite decades-high inflation. Lululemon Athletica reports on Thursday and Carl Zeiss Meditec on Friday.

In UK news, we are likely to hear more on Mulberry’s claim that luxury shoppers are shunning London for Europe since the decision to end VAT-free shopping in the UK. Chief executive Thierry Andretta said: “We are losing 45-50 per cent of our potential business [at the Bond Street store] due to the end of the tax free [shopping].”

Key economic and company reports

Here is a more complete list of what to expect in terms of company reports and economic data this week.

Monday

US, November ISM non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data

China, Caixin general services PMI data

Russia, November S&P Global Services PMI

UK, November S&P Global/Cips Composite PMI

EU, October retail sales figures

EU, November S&P Global Composite PMI

Mexico, November consumer confidence data

Bank for International Settlements publishes quarterly report on global markets

Tuesday

US, October trade balance figures

UK, BRC November retail sales

UK, November S&P Global/Cips Construction PMI

Germany, October factory orders

Germany, November S&P Global Construction PMI

Australia, RBA interest rate decision

FT Advancing Sustainability in the Service Sector online. Speakers include Infosys vice-president Mitrankur Majumdar, Swissport International chief strategist Nadia Kaddouri and more. Register for free online.

Results: Ashtead Q2

Wednesday

China, November trade balance figures

Japan, Bank of Japan Nakamura speech

Russia, November foreign exchange reserves

UK, November Halifax House Price Index

UK, Bank of England Phil Evans speech at UK Finance on Basel 3.1 consultation

EU, GDP growth rate, third estimate Q3

EU, employment change Q3

Germany, October industrial production

France, trade balance figures

Italy, October retail sales figures

Australia, Q3 GDP figures

FT The Global Boardroom summit begins online, discussing strategies for a new geopolitical and economic reality

Thursday

UK, ONS economic activity and social change in the UK, real-time indicators

UK, KPMG and REC jobs report

Australia, business lending figures and RBA bulletin

Brazil, trade and agricultural figures

Mexico, November inflation Producer Price Index rate

Balfour Beatty and British American Tobacco trading updates

Results: Costco Wholesale Q1, Lululemon Athletica Q3, DS Smith HY

Friday

Russia, November inflation rate

China, November inflation rate consumer price index (CPI)

China, November monthly PPI figures

US, November PPI figures

US, preliminary December Michigan Consumer Sentiment index

Associated British Foods annual meeting

Results: Carl Zeiss Meditec Q4

World events

Finally, here is a rundown of other events and milestones this week.

Monday

Netherlands, St Nicholas Eve/Sinterklaas

Pakistan, last day of the first England vs Pakistan Test match in Rawalpindi

Switzerland, WHO meeting in Geneva to review the new pandemic accord

Belgium’s biggest criminal trial, on the Brussels attacks that killed 32 people and left hundreds injured, is due to start

Tuesday

Saint Nicholas Day

Ukraine, annual Army Day to celebrate the efforts of the armed forces

Albania, first EU-western Balkans summit to take place in the western Balkan region

US, first auction of offshore wind development rights off the California coast

Qatar, final group-stage World Cup match

Wednesday

Fiftieth anniversary of Apollo 17 launch, the final moon landing mission

Norway, defence ministers meet at the annual European Intervention Initiative (EI2) in Oslo, to discuss regional security after the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Canada, COP15. Biodiversity summit starts in Montreal, hosted by China

Italy, Milan’s Teatro alla Scala opera season opens with Boris Godunov

Guatemala, Christmas season kicks off with the annual “Burning of the Devil”

‘Thursday

Belgium, European Defence Agency annual conference begins in hybrid format

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

France, Lyon’s four-day Fête des Lumières begins

Friday

Qatar, World Cup quarter-finals kick off

Pakistan, the second of three Pakistan vs England test series matches starts in Multan

UN Genocide Prevention Day and the 74th anniversary of the 1948 Genocide Convention

Tanzania, Independence day

Saturday

International Human Rights Day

Norway, Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place in Oslo

Sunday

Italy, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final ends in Turin

Burkina Faso, Proclamation of Independence Day