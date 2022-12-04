New York Series: “The Dakota” by Christine Lavin – Remembering

The date Dec. 8, 1980 will be remembered infamously throughout history as the night John Lennon was shot outside his New York City apartment. The Beatles member and songwriter was returning home from the Record Plant recording studio with his wife Yoko Ono, fresh off their recently released collaborative album, Double Fantasy, when tragedy struck.

Left: John Lennon, Right: Christine Lavin – photos via CNN and Fleming Artists

Lennon was shot four times in the back and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Fans mourned his death afterwards gathering outside The Dakota, the apartment building where he lived and outside of which he was killed.

Double Fantasy, album by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, released 1980

Four years later, Lennon’s tragic murder was recalled by Christine Lavin, a long-time folk singer-songwriter and guitarist in her song, aptly titled “The Dakota.”

The song is the final track on her 13 song, self-produced album, Future Fossils, released in 1984. “The Dakota” was actually written a year or two following Lennon’s death, the song inspired by Lavin being stuck in rush hour traffic in NYC as “Imagine” happened to play on the taxi radio.

Album art for Fossil Fuels by Christine Lavin, released 1984

Lavin never actually mentions Lennon by name in the song, alluding to his death primarily through her imagery of the events that unfolded outside of the Dakota. Lavin spent much of her professional career playing venues in New York City and lived only a few blocks away from the Dakota at the time Lennon was killed.

To see one of her musical idols, murdered in a city she called home, was shocking she said in an interview with NYS Music. “That night is burned into my memory,” she said. “To this, day I can’t walk near the scene of the crime without thinking about it.”

In her song, the building serves as an unmoving reminder of that horrific night, a symbol of senseless death that is difficult to escape.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono outside the Dakota – Photo via Getty Images

The chorus finds herself reflecting on the night of Lennon’s death with soft emotion and heartbreak as Lavin sings:

“Every time I see the Dakota, I think about that night.

Shots ringing out, the angry shouts,

A man losing his life.” “The Dakota” – Christine Lavin

The closest Lavin comes to referencing Lennon himself is by quoting one of his most popular and enduring songs, “Imagine.” In a unique twist however, Lavin takes the familiar, hopeful tune and bitterly exposes the unrealistic idyllic world, Lennon so vividly painted.

I don’t believe in coincidence

So why then on the radio

Did an old familiar voice

Echo back from not so long ago?

“Imagine all the people

Living life in peace.”

Well, it’s hard to do

When you are on this blood-stained street. “The Dakota” – Christine Lavin

Lavin’s grief and anger over the famed singer’s unnecessary death reaches its peak at this point, the bridge and climax of the song. The lyrics play out like a conversation with herself, as a harmony of voices sing Lennon’s famed lines, and Lavin replies with her honest answer.

Album art for Imagine by John Lennon

“It was just the way I felt at the time,” Lavin explained. “Imagine is so optimistic but it’s almost too optimistic in ways when we think of how the world is today. And it is harder to [be optimistic] when your on that street because to think the man that wrote those lines had such a tragic and violent end doesn’t make sense. Its such a contradiction.”

Still, Lavin said she tries to use her power as a songwriter to find a glimmer of light in a dark situation.

“As songwriters anything we can right that can help us to overcome the dark side of our nature I think we owe to the world,” she said. “It’s acknowledging the world we live in, but knowing we can do better and that it is our duty to do better.”

Lavin said the decision not to mention Lennon’s name in the song was purposeful – she didn’t want to look like she was exploiting the situation. Quite the contrary, Yoko One ended up publishing Lavin’s lyrics in a book she edited about John Lennon.

Memories of John Lennon by Yoko Ono, the book Lavin’s song is featured in

As the song continues, Lavin reflects further on her anger, asking for peace of mind.

I wish I had the answer

To the simple question, ‘Why?’

…

I wish I could take these bitter thoughts

And just shake them from my mind “The Dakota” Christine Lavin

In what would be Lennon’s last interview before his death, he talked with a crew from RKO Radio in his home in the Dakota. Eerily enough, at one point during the conversation, Lennon pondered themes of death and getting older.

“When we were kids, 30 was death, right?” he said. “I’m 40 now and I feel just … I feel better than before.” He later added, “I consider that my work won’t be finished until I’m dead and buried and I hope that’s a long, long time.”

The Dakota as seen from Central Park West – Photo via Wikipedia

Even in 2022, memories of Lennon’s death haunt the state of New York. Although, The Dakota has undergone extensive renovations, it still maintains its signature gothic architecture and remains home to numerous celebrities, thanks to its prime location facing Central Park.

Lennon’s killer, now 67, also lives, albeit behind bars at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York. Just this September, he was denied parole for the 12th time. Yoko Ono, has historically sent a letter to the parole board every two years to request her husband’s murderer remain in prison, CNN reported.

Despite the painful reminders, Lennon’s legacy and hope for a better world persists long after his death as well.

An annual tribute concert is held in Lennon’s name in NYC bringing together famous musicians and celebrities in a night of song and remembrance. Proceeds also go to supporting songwriting programs in elementary schools. One selected artist is also awarded with the John Lennon Real Love Award, this year given to Joan Osborne.

Joan Osborne to receive this years John Lennon Real Love Award

Lavin’s final lyrics capture the conflicting emotions around wanting to forget the tragedy but remember Lennon’s greatness as she closes out the chorus singing:

“Well, it’s something we shouldn’t dwell upon

But it’s something we shouldn’t ignore

Too many good men have been cut down

Let’s pray there won’t be any more.” “The Dakota” – Christine Lavin

John Lennon is memorialized in “Strawberry Fields,” a section of Central Park across the street from the Dakota that Yoko Ono landscaped in honor of her husband.

John Lennon is memorialized in "Strawberry Fields," a section of Central Park across the street from the Dakota that Yoko Ono landscaped in honor of her husband.