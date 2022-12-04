Norway’s Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada”s

Three other Canadians also managed to crack the top 30 on Sunday and picked up World Cup points. Jeffrey Read, of Canmore, Alta., placed 20th. Trevor Philp, of Calgary, was 27th, and Broderick Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished 28th.

The men’s World Cup tour picks up next weekend with slalom and giant slalom events scheduled for Val D’Isere, France. The next downhill and Super-G races will be held Dec. 16-17 at Val Gardena-Groeden, Italy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press