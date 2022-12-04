‘Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player of all time’, says

Former Australian Open tournament director Paul McNamee was absolutely impressed by the way Novak Djokovic was able to beat Nick Kyrgios at this year’s Wimbledon. Kyrgios, 27, reached his first Wimbledon final this year, while Djokovic was contesting his eighth final at The Championships.

Djokovic, who found himself down a set, rallied to beat Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3). Despite Djokovic completing a great comeback, Kyrgios received much praise for his performance in the Wimbledon final, with many considering that the Australian would have won for sure if he had played anyone other than Djokovic.

McNamee certainly agrees with that statement as he considered that “only one player could have beaten Kyrgios that day” “Wimbledon final – only one player (and maybe Lew Hoad) playing in his prime, could have beaten @NickKyrgios that day.”

day. Truly remarkable coming back against the best serve in the sport,” McNamee tweeted. After winning his seventh Wimbledon title, Djokovic admitted that Kyrgios was a very difficult opponent. Also, Djokovic encouraged Kyrgios to keep his head up because he would one day make another great Grand Slam run.

“Nick, you’ll be back. Not just at Wimbledon, but in the finals. I know it’s hard to find words of comfort after a tough loss like this, but you’ve shown why you deserve to be one of the best players in the world, especially on this surface.

Congratulations to you and your team on an amazing tournament, I wish you the best,” Djokovic told Kyrgios on court after the Wimbledon final. After Wimbledon, Kyrgios also enjoyed a good run at the US Open. At Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev before suffering a shock loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Following his elimination from the US Open, Kyrgios was obviously disappointed that he arrived in New York determined to win his first Grand Slam singles title. Whether Kyrgios can win his first Grand Slam title at the 2023 Australian Open remains to be seen.

Tipsarevic pays tribute to Djokovic

Janko Tipsarevic, captain of the Serbian national team at the North Palmyra Trophy, the controversial exhibition organized in Saint‐Petersburg, spoke about his compatriot Novak Djokovic.

For him, everything is crystal clear and his friend has again silenced the critics. “In my opinion, first of all, Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player of all time. And in the end, the bans did not stop him, quite the contrary.

He won six or seven tournaments and finished in the top five in 2022. For me, he remains simply the best tennis player in the world.”