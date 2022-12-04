Opinion | Letter from Ukraine: Without light, without heat — but

Blackout.

It’s a new word learned by Ukrainians during the war, our country engulfed by darkness after massive Russian missile attacks on our energy infrastructure.

The entire civilian population suffers, yet people have also found positivity in these trials. We have learned how strong we are, how rich our history and culture is.

When the COVID-19 epidemic began, I was lying on my sofa during the first days of quarantine with a temperature. I was crying and thinking that there was nothing worse. But when the war started in Ukraine, I realized lockdown was just a long vacation — what could be worse than war?

Now Ukrainians understand: war without electricity is worse. Suddenly, modern technologies turn into nothing; the greatest achievements of civilization lose their meaning. Fuel, candles and firewood — these are what have value today.

A young family I’m friends with lives in a modern multi-storey building. Sometimes there is no power or heat in their flat for 12 hours. They’ve had to put on warm clothes, hats and go to sleep fully dressed.

My neighbours bought an electric car last year. They were very proud of their eco-friendly purchase. But now this car is of no use — it stands in the garage and waits for the end of the war to recharge it.

It is difficult to buy things in shops and pharmacies. Everyone uses digital accounting, but it is impossible to scan goods without electricity. In the absence of the internet, you can’t pay by credit card. Everyone needs to have cash, so long queues form near functioning ATMs.

As a rule, there is power for two hours and then none for four hours. Sometimes it becomes a quest simply to buy fresh bread from the bakery. A real luxury now is to drink a cup of fragrant coffee in a cosy cafe. Coffee machines do not work without power. It turns out candlelit dinners are not always romantic, and battery-operated string lights are not just for the holidays.

Everyone is very nervous. It is difficult to plan your day.

My friend recently joked that when the light appears on at home, she doesn’t know where to run first. Her list is so long: washing machine, vacuum cleaner, hair dryer — or just leave everything and enjoy the internet. People adapt their lives to the schedule of electricity. It is very difficult to work online. This has become a big problem; people are losing their jobs. The specialist who has electricity is sought after.

Many digital centres were created in our city. There, you can charge your phone and use Wi-Fi. Generators help, of course, but they are in exceedingly short supply. Even in neighbouring countries it’s nearly impossible to buy them.

It has been gloomy outside for the last three weeks, with no sun at all. There is a lack of illumination inside and out. When the power flickers on, I have a great temptation to turn every light on.

There is a feeling that life is one continuous war. I dream I am walking through a calm, peaceful city and the sirens aren’t sounding anymore. But this great shadow of war is always near; a heavy stone is always on my heart. The war is everywhere.

Russia is constantly defeated on the battlefield. Our fear of occupation is why our rising strength and unity is the only way out. Through their brutality, Russia tries to force Ukraine to peace. It has the opposite effect; Ukrainians are ready to endure and fight on. The greater our resistance, the crueller our enemy becomes. It is difficult for our invaders to understand our nation.

Without water, without light and heat — we are ready to suffer, if it means being without Russia. This is the will of the Ukrainian people.

Julia Marich lives in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine and is a graduate of Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University.

