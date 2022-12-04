Pensioner loses £13,914 in state pension because of where he

Unfortunately, he isn’t the only one unhappy with the current system – some ‘frozen’ pensioners continued paying National Insurance because they didn’t know the state pension wouldn’t rise when they moved away.

The End Frozen Pensions Campaign has called for an end to the “arbitrary postcode lottery” which sees some expats benefit from increases, but others miss out.

Cheryl Harvey is also among those affected. She was born in Cheshire, England in 1950 but married an Australian man and moved to Australia with her husband in the 1980s.

She said: “I see the frozen pensions policy as geographic discrimination – no law should be made based on where someone decides to live in later life.”