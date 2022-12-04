People think my baby is wearing a wig — but he was just born with

People are wigging out over this baby’s tresses.

A tiny tyke with a stunning head of hair is regularly mistaken for wearing a wig, while some say he could be “one of the Beatles.”

Adam Sivils, who is 11 months old, was born with luscious locks that grew so fast that his hair could be tied in a ponytail at just 3 months, his mother Rachel Sivils said.

When in public, fawning passersby bombard the 31-year-old with questions — like what vitamins she took while pregnant and if his hair is even real.

The infant’s “out of control” tresses leave him with a “bad case of bed hair” every morning, she joked, saying even his fine, long hair would make “bald, middle-aged men quite jealous.”

Adam’s wavy mop is regularly compared to the Beatles’ signature hairstyle. Kennedy News and Media

He bares an uncanny resemblance to the Beatles. Bettmann Archive

“Not even the bald middle-aged men but the girls, the moms — me included. I’d love to have his hair. I’d take it in a heartbeat,” the adoring mom told Kennedy News. “People do ask if it’s a wig and I’m like, ‘Yes, I put a wig on my baby,’ but I’m just being sarcastic, of course not.”

After routinely tying her son’s mane out of his eyes, Rachel is finally booking Adam’s first haircut this month when he hits his first birthday, despite people’s pleas that she doesn’t “ever cut it.”

“We’re stopped in the street by people admiring his hair. Usually I get people saying ‘the Beatles hair’ or ‘oh, he could be one of the Beatles,’” Rachel, from Temecula, California, said. “Then I get questions like, ‘Was he born with that much hair? What did you do when you were pregnant with him? Did you take any vitamins?’”

Adam was born with a full head of hair, and surprisingly kept it all. KennedyNews/EmilyStricklandPhoto

But she isn’t used to this kind of attention on her kids — she claims that none of her other children were graced with such a full head. Her daughter Kathryn, 2, was born completely bald and didn’t sprout many hairs until she was 1.

“When he was born he came out with a full head of hair and everybody was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen a baby with so much hair,’” she gushed. “Everyone was really surprised but all my friends and family were like, ‘It’s beautiful but he’ll lose it and then it will come back differently.”

He gets unruly bed head every morning, Rachel said. Kennedy News and Media

The tiny tot has always been a stunner with his head of hair, catching the eye of anyone who walks by. Kennedy News and Media

Adam’s resilient follicles never waned — his hair kept “growing and getting longer” day by day, prompting others to ask if his hair is “even crazier than before.”

“We do a man bun every day just to keep it out of his face and eyes,” Rachel said. “Now, I’ve had to trim his bangs and around his face a few times because he can’t see as it covers his face.”

His mom has to tie his hair in a ponytail to keep it out of his eyes. Kennedy News and Media

Whenever he wakes up with extreme bed head, Rachel will spray it down with water and comb it out of his face, she said.

“If we don’t brush it, it’s kind of a disaster,” she said of his “out of control” locks. “It’s naturally messy. He wakes up and it’s like, everywhere, pointing in different directions every morning.”

People ask if his hair is even real, Rachel said, often assuming it’s a wig. Kennedy News and Media

But the boy’s hair is au natural, Rachel insists. Kennedy News and Media

The whole family loves Adam’s wild mane and they “embrace” it, Rachel said.

“I think we’re going to trim it up and keep it a little bit nicer looking when he turns 1. But we’re going to keep the long-hair look, I think it suits him,” she admitted, despite saying the longer locks make him look more like a “girl.”

“It makes him unique, it’s his thing.”