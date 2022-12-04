Pet photos with Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to get your holiday photos with Santa and include your pets, the Humane Society of Bay County is offering holiday photos Saturday through Sunday.

Whether it’s cats or dogs, you name it Santa loves them all.

The President of the Humane Society said this is something they do every year.

They are accepting appointments and walk-ins, and photos will be taken at the humane society’s thrift store in Panama City. It starts at 9 a.m and wraps up at 1 p.m.

“Our base package starts out at $35 donation and then we have a couple of packages that are a little bit more than that,” Mary Gauden said.

Gauden said all of the donations from the photos go directly to the humane society.

