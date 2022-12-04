Photos: Estonia, Netherlands, Norway to donate field hospital to

The field hospital itself will be provided by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), with Norway and the Netherlands to contribute funding toward the delivery of the field hospital to Ukraine, according to a trilateral joint statement published by Estonia’s Ministry of Defense.

“For nine months, the Ukrainian people and Armed Forces have shown exceptional courage in the face of Russia’s aggression to restore the territorial integrity of their homeland,” said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. “We are steadfast in our support for Ukraine and our objective remains the same — Ukraine must win this war, and Russia must lose.”

With our collective support, Ukraine can win this war, the Estonian minister stressed.

“Instead of sowing division, the war is bringing allied and like-minded countries closer than ever and strengthening cooperation,” he added.

Training of Ukrainian medical forces on the use of the field hospital will be conducted by Ukrainian and Estonian experts with the support of the Netherlands.

“Recent successes on the battlefield prove that the Ukrainian strategy is working,” Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren said. “Enduring international military support is crucial, especially now that winter has arrived and Russia is continuing its attacks on civilian infrastructure. The fighting is far from over; we must stay the course. This is why we are continuing our support to Ukraine.”

According to Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram, the field hospitals that have already been donated have been very useful and highly valued by Ukrainian forces.

“The Ukrainian authorities have requested Estonia donate more hospitals,” he said. “I am pleased that Norway is contributing to Estonia’s third [field] hospital donation. It is important that Western countries stand together in sending urgently needed material and equipment to Ukraine.”

In addition to the field hospital itself, this trilateral cooperation will also include the procurement of container trucks and trailers, sanitary, storage and accommodation modules as well as medical supplies for upgrading the Role 2 unit to be delivered to Ukraine.

Valued at €7.8 million, this latest aid package will be funded by Norway and the Netherlands with contributions of €4.3 million and €3.5 million, respectively.

Included in the signing of the trilateral agreement in Tallinn on Thursday was Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa.

—

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!