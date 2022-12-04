Pomander Gate Tennis Tournament Underway – Bernews

The Atlantic Construction Ltd. Pomander Gate Tennis Club Members Tournament is underway with a full slate of matches taking place.
Sebastian Pukk defeated David Leader in a three set battle, Leader won the first set 6-4, but Pukk leveled the match at 1 – 1 when he won the second set 6-4, it would come down to a third set tie-breaker with Pukk winning 10-2.
A doubles match featuring Pettit/Campeau and Khan/Khan also needed a third set tie-breaker, Pettit/Campeau won the first set 7-5, but Khan/Khan would win the second set 6-4, but Pettit/Campeau would claim the win with a 10-7 third set score.
Atlantic Construction Ltd. Pomander Gate Tennis Club Members Tournament results
6 6 Nadhira Durham defeated
1 1 Kumani Jackson
6 6 Ben Wylie defeated
2 1 Rob De Bekker 6-2, 6-1
6 6 Arouzi/Wedlichdefeated
1 3 Cardinez/Daley
6 6 Tristan Pettit/Sophie Campeaudefeated
2 1 Numair Khan/Unaysah Khan
6 7 Arouzi/Wedlichdefeated
2 5 Gerber/Hughes
6 6 David Thomas/Kumani Jacksondefeated
2 1 Numair Khan/ Unaysah Khan
6 6 Paul Towlson/Allison Towlsondefeated
3 1 Tristan Pettit/Sophie Campeau
4 6 10 Sebastian Pukkdefeated
6 4 02 David Leader
6 7 Merlo/Gonsalvesdefeated
2 5 Cardinez/Daley
6 6 Michele Gavin-Rizzutodefeated
3 4 Sean Anthony
