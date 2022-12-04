Prince Harry accused of buying into ‘Hollywood narrative’





Prince Harry is a “compliant husband” following a Hollywood ethos imposed on him by Meghan, a royal biographer claims. Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, said the 38-year-old prince is being led by his 41-year-old wife.

Mr Bower wrote in The Sun: “Nurtured in Hollywood, she has imposed her ‘narrative’ on Harry. A compliant husband.” The veteran author states the couple, who left Britain in 2020, “loudly claimed” the move was to “protect their privacy”.

But that with the release of their new Netflix documentary, Spotify deals and magazine interviews Mr Bower believes the Sussexes "have sold their souls with breathless vulgarity". Described by Netflix as a "global event" the six-part tell-all series Harry & Meghan and will show followers of the couple their story in a way they have "never heard it told like this before". Mr Bower's said the black and white photos in the one-minute trailer of series, released last week, show the pair "smiling lovey-dovey" at one another. He wrote in the Sun: "There's even the shot of Meghan allegedly brushing away a tear at the Queen's funeral. Cynics at the time surmised that the gesture, in fact, was a jobbing actress's affectation." Also featuring in the release from the global streaming giant is a single frame of the Princess of Wales Kate sitting in church with William a row in front of Meghan and Harry.

The still shows Kate with a stern expression on her face, and Mr Bower said he fears the documentary will be a "target" of the Netflix series. Mr Bower says the Princess of Wales had "sought to help the American" during Meghan's time as working royal the same way as she had previously "generously supported Harry." He also accused the Sussexes of making the Princess of Wales a target in their upcoming series after a trailer showed Kate looking stern. The writer says that Kate deserves better for supporting Harry before relations soured. Discussing the impending release of the documentary, Harry's book and other projects set to come from the Sussexes Mr Bower laments what he believes is a drive to "mercilessly slice up the Royal Family's justified reputation for hard work and loyal duty."