Prince Harry ‘knew Royals would be shocked’ before Oprah chat

The last year has seen the Duchess launch a podcast, Archetypes, of which she is the presenter.

Archetypes releases an episode per week where the royal interviews a special guest, with recent figures including Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen and Judd Apatow.

The podcast came as part of a lucrative deal with Spotify, which reportedly paid the couple’s company, Archewell, $25 million (£20.3 million) for the show.

The docuseries is more than four times more valuable, with the deal costing Netflix $135 million (£110 million).