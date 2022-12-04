Princess Charlotte tipped to take on traditional royal title





Princess Charlotte saw her title swiftly change in a matter of days following the death of her great-grandmother, the Queen. The young royal went from boasting the title of Charlotte of Cambridge, to becoming Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge before settling into her new position as Princess Charlotte of Wales. And the only daughter of Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales has now been tipped to see her style change once again as talks about her future role began to circulate.

A royal insider last month claimed Charlotte is in line to take on the title of Duchess of Edinburgh, a position previously held by the late Queen. The position had been previously pledged to Prince Edward, who was expected to be anointed as the new Duke once the title reverted back to the Crown upon King Charles III’s succession. Charlotte would be the first princess of the blood to hold a ducal title “in her own right” if the King pushed ahead with the move, but royal expert Christine Ross noted the princess is already likely to take on another title later on in life. The Royally US presenter said: “When William is King, Princess Charlotte will be the Princess Royal. JUST IN: ‘I’ll fight back!’ William to challenge Harry and Meghan if they smear royals again

“So she will already have a special title in her own right.” The title Princess Royal is usually reserved for the eldest daughter of the sovereign and has been held by Princess Anne since 1987. The position lasts through the natural lifetime of the holder and therefore Charlotte will not automatically inherit it once William becomes king if his aunt is still alive by the time of his accession. And Charlotte may yet not become the next Princess Royal as the passing on of the title to the eldest daughter of the king is merely customary. READ MORE: Princess of Wales kisses David Beckham in football icon’s surprise Earthshot appearance

The style of Princess Royal was first introduced in the British court under Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria for their eldest daughter Mary. The title lapsed following her death in 1660 and was passed on to Princess Anne of Orange, the eldest daughter of George II. German Empress Victoria, the eldest daughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, is the current longest-serving Princess Royal in British history. She took over the title at birth in 1841 and only relinquished it back to the Crown upon her death in 1901, mere months after the death of her own mother. DON’T MISS

Her niece Louise succeeded her in 1905 and was succeeded by King George V’s daughter Princess Mary shortly after her death in 1931. Mary maintained the position well into the reign of her niece, the late Queen, as she remained the Princess Royal until 1965. Princess Anne was only anointed as her successor in 1987. Princess Charlotte is currently the third in line to the throne and already a tradition breaker in royal history. Due to a change in the law of succession in 2014, Charlotte is the first princess of the blood not to be displaced from the order of succession by the birth of her younger brother Prince Louis.