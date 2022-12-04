Queen wore ‘ice blue’ tiara for symbolic visit – ‘major tipping

The tiara’s matching necklace and earrings were gifted to the Queen by the Brazilian president as a coronation gift in 1953.

Brazil continued to offer aquamarines to the Queen over the coming years, and her parure was completed with a bracelet and brooch.

The Queen had several aquamarine jewels in her collection, including the Five Aquamarine Tiara that Sophie, Countess of Wessex has worn previously.

Sophie also owns several aquamarine jewels, and she most recently wore one for the State Visit of South Africa’s President this month.