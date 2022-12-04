Raducanu enjoys break from tennis woes by watching Fury beat





Emma Raducanu spent her Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium watching Tyson Fury defeat Derek Chisora. Although tennis is her first love, the Bromley local has a vested interest in other sports – including her passion for motor racing.

The 20-year-old smiled for the camera as she took a selfie with friend and female basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, with the boxing ring and the thousands of fans in the background. The 2021 US Open champion along with the rest of the raucous crowd saw ‘The Gypsy King’ beat Chisora for the third time and retained his WBC Heavyweight title. From early on it became apparent Fury would emerge victorious, it was just a matter of when it would occur. He consistenty worked over the 38-year-old with stiff jabs and two solid right hooks landed in the sixth and in the seventh as Chisora continued to take a lot of punishment. A bad cut developed around his eye in the ninth, before a brutal Fury uppercut in the following round marked the beginning of the end. Speaking to BT Sport, Fury praised Chisora and the fans as he said: “I just want to say, what a crowd – 60,000 in Tottenham, I love every single one of you people. This is overwhelming, I want to say a massive thank you. JUST IN: Jack Draper could be next to benefit from Murray brothers event after Raducanu – EXCLUSIVE

“I felt good, I needed some rounds, I haven’t boxed since April. I was landing good punches, but take nothing from Del Boy [Chisora], it was a pleasure to fight tonight, he is a British folk hero. What a tough man. I hit him with shots that would have sparked anyone else out.” Fury then led the crowd in a chant of “Oh, Derek Chisora”. Chisora, whose own future will now be in doubt, was gracious in defeat as he added: “Thank you Tyson, I really appreciate that. We are friends. “There’s a big fight coming, everyone wants to see one champion in the heavyweight division.” After the fight, Fury called out Oleksandr Usyk who was watching ringside, and the Ukrainian proceeded to jump on the ring apron and stand face-to-face with the Mancunian. DON’T MISS

Asked about taking on 35-year-old Usyk, Fury boldly claimed: “Where’s the rabbit? Usyk, you’re next, 15 stone little body building midget. I’ve done one Ukrainian, [Wladimir] Klitchsko, let’s get it on.” An x-rated tirade followed as Fury added: “’You ugly little man. Lets get it on b****. You may laugh now but I’ll end this lil sucker. I’ll end you. You little sucker. What are you gonna do? You’re gonna do f*** all you little sausage.” Any titanic unification title fight between the two world champions may be delayed with Fury set to undergo surgery after sustaining an elbow injury during last night’s fught. “I’ve got to maybe have surgery on my right elbow,” he told ESPN. “I had the left one done, so I’ve got to have it done. It will take about six-to-eight weeks to heal. We’ll see when we can be ready for this fight.”





