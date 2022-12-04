Raducanu on biggest weakness away from tennis: “My main

Emma Raducanu revealed chocolate as her biggest weakness admitting that she eats it as soon as an event is finished.

Emma Raducanu sat down with National Geographic to talk about her eating habits admitting that they are not the best. She’s enjoyed some traditional foods from both sides of her family remembering visiting family in China:

“I have so many memories of my mum and grandma cooking dumplings. When I’d go back to China, we’d all crowd round a tiny kitchen table — it was a great way to spend time with family and I miss those days very much. Prawn, egg and chive is probably my favourite dumpling, but there’s also pork and Chinese cabbage, and another one is pork, sauerkraut and celery. There are so many different variations.”

“My Romanian grandma would come over to England and her home-cooked meals were always amazing. She’d make sarmale, a traditional Romanian dish of rice and meat wrapped in sauerkraut cabbage and boiled in a pot with tomato sauce for a couple of hours. She’d stand in the kitchen from 8am until 4pm and make these dishes, and that’s all she’d do every single day.”

On chocolate, Raducanu said:

“After a tournament, my main indulgence is chocolate — it’s probably my biggest weakness. I’d say I eat pretty healthily, but when it comes to chocolate, I really need to rein myself in. And also steak, which I don’t eat very often and went two years without having it, but more recently I find it’s a good way to repair the muscles post tournament. After a match, I keep it pretty clean seeing as I have to go again the next day.”